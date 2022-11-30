Read full article on original website
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Kanye "Ye" West has lost another potential business opportunity. His purchase of Parler, the right-wing-friendly "free speech social media" platform, is dead in the water. The deal's termination was announced shortly after West appeared on Infowars, hosted by conspiracy-monger Alex Jones. He expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the show. "Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a Dec. 1 Twitter statement. Parlement Technologies stated that in mid-November, the decision was made "in the interest of both parties." The company continued, "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community." In October, West and Parler announced a provisional deal for West to acquire the company. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the parties expected the deal to close. "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a statement at the time.
"There was just a lot of drooling,” the Oscar winner divulged to Andy Cohen.
