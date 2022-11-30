ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

savvygardening.com

Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor

I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
ALABAMA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Christmas tree warning with people told to check for unusual clumps that must be removed

As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
Tracey Folly

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
Axios Salt Lake City

A guide to the best Salt Lake Christmas light displays

If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle. So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!Neighborhood displaysGlen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years. Nearby: The 65-foot Liberty Tree, 1757 S. Park, is lit all month, with a food drive party on Dec. 3 with Santa and a team of superheroes.Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the Avenues Image courtesy of Frosty's Winter WonderlandA display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the...
UTAH STATE
Family Handyman

How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas

What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
The Independent

'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity

A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Calhoun Journal

Sleigh Rides and Santa in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 10th and 11th the Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC will host a Sleigh Rides and Santa event. On Saturday this event is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL

