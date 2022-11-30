Read full article on original website
Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
Dollar Tree Hack – White Christmas Swag
This Christmas craft tutorial will show you how to transform Dollar Tree Christmas trees into a lovely winter wonderland Christmas swag.
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Tornadoes rip through Alabama, killing mother and child
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A mother and child were killed early on Wednesday when a tornado tore through central Alabama, one of numerous twisters that reportedly touched down in the region overnight, leaving behind a path of destruction and power outages.
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Christmas tree warning with people told to check for unusual clumps that must be removed
As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.
A guide to the best Salt Lake Christmas light displays
If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle. So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!Neighborhood displaysGlen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years. Nearby: The 65-foot Liberty Tree, 1757 S. Park, is lit all month, with a food drive party on Dec. 3 with Santa and a team of superheroes.Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the Avenues Image courtesy of Frosty's Winter WonderlandA display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the...
Tornado damages Alabama animal rescue, killing one dog, injuring others
Troy Animal Rescue Project near Spring Hill was damaged in the early morning hours Wednesday by severe winds that accompanied the storms that crossed the area. Two dogs were injured as a result of their cages being knocked over by the strong winds. Robby Riness, center manager, said “shy, sweet...
How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas
What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity
A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Sleigh Rides and Santa in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 10th and 11th the Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC will host a Sleigh Rides and Santa event. On Saturday this event is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Consumer Reports on Safely Getting a Christmas Tree Home Safely
Consumer Reports says getting a Christmas tree home safely requires some ropes or strings, a blanket, and an adequately secured tree. The post Consumer Reports on Safely Getting a Christmas Tree Home Safely appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
