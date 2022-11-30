ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Related
wvtm13.com

Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Local law enforcement says ATM thefts are increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brazen trend is on the rise in and around Birmingham as Jefferson County has seen several ATM thefts in the last few weeks. One was taken in Gardendale in October. The latest one was snatched from the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway early Wednesday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
IRONDALE, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train and car collide on 20th Avenue in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — There were minor injuries reported after a train and a vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. The Calera Police Department said the incident happened at 20th Avenue. Police asked that the area be avoided while the car is removed from the tracks. No...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

