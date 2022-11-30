Read full article on original website
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
Over 100 illegal gambling machines seized by deputies in Alabama
Following a two-week investigation into gambling halls in Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said they seized over 100 illegal gambling machines and several thousand dollars.
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
Local law enforcement says ATM thefts are increasing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brazen trend is on the rise in and around Birmingham as Jefferson County has seen several ATM thefts in the last few weeks. One was taken in Gardendale in October. The latest one was snatched from the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway early Wednesday morning.
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
Cash reward offered for help in solving Talladega Thanksgiving Day homicide
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
Pell City police looking for location of black Dodge Charger used in deadly hit-and-run
Pell City police continue investigating the death of Rebekah Poe, 46, who was killed in a hit-and-run while confronting two people for breaking into cars nearly two weeks ago. A critical piece of evidence still needed is the black Dodge Charger used in the incident from Nov. 20. "We absolutely...
108 gambling machines, $13,000 seized in 5 Etowah County raids
A two-week investigation into makeshift gambling halls in Etowah County led to the seizure of 108 machines and more than $13,000. The probe began with complaints from residents in one east Gadsden neighborhood who complained of traffic hazards, loud noise, and music at night. It ended Thursday with raids at...
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery
An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman.
Train and car collide on 20th Avenue in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — There were minor injuries reported after a train and a vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. The Calera Police Department said the incident happened at 20th Avenue. Police asked that the area be avoided while the car is removed from the tracks. No...
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
