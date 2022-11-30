Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting
UPDATE: Three teens have been taken into custody in relation to this incident. Two are from Hazleton, Juan Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15. There was an additional 16-year-old male listed as a suspect. His name has not been released at this time. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunshots rang out in the parking […]
Hoodie key to identifying alleged backpack thief
Williamsport, Pa. — Police stopped a man wearing a hoodie matching the description of one stolen from a downtown business on November 23. Runell Lewis Hairston allegedly used the piece of clothing to wear over a stolen backpack filled with items reported missing, police said. The 30-year-old Hairston was stopped near the 500 block of E. 3rd Street when police identified the hoodie. Hairston allegedly entered an opened back door...
Harrisburg police searching for man charged with criminal homicide
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man charged with criminal homicide. Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime. According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m., officers...
Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
Ceremony held for Children’s Service Center’s new …. Ceremony held for Children's Service Center's new primary care center. Scranton travel agency offers military educational …. Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers. Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday...
One dead after late night crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Man arrested following standoff in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The man then locked himself inside. A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no...
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
Mahanoy City Man Flees with Vehicle During Repossession, Wrecks near Girardville
A Mahanoy City man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he fled in a vehicle during repossession then wrecked it near Girardville. According to Mahanoy City Police, around 2:50am, they were dispatched to the area of Centre Street and Catawissa Street for a report of a disturbance. Police...
Jaws of life used for multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 61, one injured
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials had to quickly use the jaws of life in order to save entrapped victims of a multi-vehicle crash this morning, after they found one of the cars on its side. According to Overlook Fire Company, the accident happened at 7:37 a.m. this morning...
Pipe-wielding suspect stabbed during attack on man
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police. Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said. ...
Man charged second time in days for shooting gun into air while driving
Unityville, Pa. — A man was charged for shooting a gun into the air while driving in Jordan Township, just days after he was charged for a similar offense. State police at Montoursville say Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, drove on Homebase Lane early the morning of Nov. 19 while honking his horn and firing at least two shots into the air. The homeowner who called police said shortly after 6 a.m. saw Minier driving a green Honda CRV onto a farm field near...
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored […]
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
Woman pushed down, door kicked in
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. ...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
