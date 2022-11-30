ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
94.5 PST

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
phillyvoice.com

Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant

The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
94.5 PST

Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary

New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
GEORGIA STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

