NJ stormwater utilities face stigma of 'rain tax' — but other flooding solutions are in play
A man walks through a flooded street in Hoboken, New Jersey on Sept. 2, 2021, the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the area. New Jersey passed a law allowing for the utilities in 2019. So far, no community has put one in place. [ more › ]
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
More warehouses are taking over NJ farms — Could laws stop them?
TRENTON – State lawmakers are developing a bill to address the loss of farms to warehouse development, though it appears unlikely to advance quickly and its ambition isn’t yet clear. The Assembly agriculture committee heard testimony on the topic for approximately two hours Wednesday, and despite the panel’s...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
WATCH: One of N.J.’s last coal plants is imploded, signaling state’s shift to clean energy
It happened with the push of a detonator, the collapse of a smoke stack and the sounds of applause. Another chapter of New Jersey’s reliance on coal power plants to generate electricity came to a noisy end Friday morning. The state’s two remaining coal-fired plants in South Jersey —...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
phillyvoice.com
Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant
The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary
New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
Sorry, N.J. National Democrats oppose state’s request to be one of the first to hold presidential primary in 2024.
(This story was updated late Friday afternoon to include the vote by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee.) Democratic National Committee officials on Friday approved five states to go first in the 2024 Democratic primary season — and New Jersey was not on the list. The...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
NJ bear hunt won’t start Monday, as judge blocks it for lawsuit
TRENTON – It appears that the bear hunt in northwestern New Jersey will not start as scheduled Monday, if at all, after a state appellate judge issued a stay sought by hunt opponents Wednesday. Animal-rights groups went to court challenging the hunt, which was hastily approved by the Fish...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring All Schools In New Jersey To Submit Electronic Blueprints
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation today requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security...
