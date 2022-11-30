ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s Executive Mansion presented with Christmas trees, wreaths to decorate for the holidays

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Executive Mansion is ready for the holidays!

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin were presented with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association to be displayed at the mansion and help decorate for the holidays.

A 12-foot-tall Fraser Fir and 7-foot-tall Canaan Fir were donated by Ronald, Roberta, and Ryan Clouse of Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Winchester. John and Emily Houston of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County donated the four wreaths.

Following the presentation of the gifts, Youngkin proclaimed December to be Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwqtN_0jShE56R00

In Virginia, Christmas tree farmers grow more than 4.3 million Christmas trees, generating sales of $11.6 million.

RVA Illuminates lights up Richmond’s skyline

“The Commonwealth is the seventh leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production, and thirteenth in number of operations with Christmas tree sales,” Mike Wallace with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a release. “Virginia has more than 10,000 acres used for Christmas tree production, with Grayson, Floyd, Loudoun, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties leading the Commonwealth in acreage of Christmas tree production.”

Virginians can search for Christmas tree farms near them by visiting VirginiaGrown.com or the Virginia Christmas Trees Growers Association .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy