Deptford Township, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts

After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues

The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Camden man accused of fatal shooting in Whitman Park

CAMDEN – A city man has been charged with a Nov. 7 murder in the Whitman Park neighborhood. Abdur Catoe, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Ryan Hodge on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Hodge, who was shot around 7:45 a.m., died two days later at a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident

Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Public’s Help Sought With Edgewater Park Shooting

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans are seeking information from the public to help solve a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man

A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
