Record-Herald
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Was complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case?
Was a complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case? The Citizen Complaint Authority is "concerned" about a defense attorney's request to withdraw her client's complaint.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops.
‘We don’t have a choice,’ Ohio lawmakers advance bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
COLUMBUS — “When I was growing up, people would say, ‘First time you do drugs, you could die,’” Newtown Police Chief, Tom Synan, said. “That probably wasn’t true. It is 100% true now.”. On Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers advanced House Bill 456 in Ohio’s...
Record-Herald
Juvenile court judge to be appointed
The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
Times Gazette
Buford streaking, commish recount, Mary Muntz leads
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
