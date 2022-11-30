Read full article on original website
Little Rock homeless man hit & killed, police still searching for next of kin
A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
Pulaski County deputy on administrative leave after being accused of not taking action during shooting
A Pulaski County deputy is on administrative leave after being accused of not following protocol while on-duty.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office rehoming pets due to lack of shelter
Walking outside Baeyens-Hauk Veterinarians clinic in North Little Rock, a gentle mutt named Chance finally has reason to wag his tail.
southarkansassun.com
A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death in Arkansas
A 12-year-old child and two adults were shot and killed in a Threatening event in the East Arkansas community. at the outside of Forrest City inside a house on Gore St. in Medison, they were shot as told by The St. Francis County Sheriff’s officials. they also told that they identified some persons but no one took in the custody till now. Members are still not aware of this event, they also wanted to know about the event.
Police investigating murder of Little Rock man, seeking information from public
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year. On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
KATV
More than 1 lb of 'green leafy substance' seized during Jacksonville traffic stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Packages of "Church OG," more than a pound of a "green leafy substance," digital scales, packaging items, and over $1,500 were seized during a traffic stop in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Officer Greenwood pulled over a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Javiah Johnson...
Traffic Alert: westbound traffic on Interstate 630 slowed due to wreck
Traffic going westbound on Interstate 630 slowed down to a crawl due to a vehicle accident on Friday evening.
KATV
25-year-old suspect wanted in fatal North Little Rock hit-and-run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a suspicious death that happened earlier this month. Police are searching for 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright also known as Roscoe of Little Rock for his possible involvement in the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. On Nov.5 police said...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Woman held at gunpoint in attempted carjacking in Little Rock
An attempted carjacking in Little Rock Wednesday morning left a woman thankful to be alive, after she said she was held at gunpoint and nearly strangled.
KATV
WATCH: Do you recognize this suspect who stole a truck from North Little Rock Electric?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a work truck from the city's electric utility company. According to police, the tattooed and shirtless suspect stole the truck from North Little Rock Electric Department on Oct....
Outgoing LRPD Chief Bewley heading to AG’s office as chief investigator
A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident
Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
KATV
North Little Rock police looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell on McCain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police announced Monday they are looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell station. Police said that the suspect took a large number of cigarettes from a Shell on 4400 East McCain on Oct. 13. If you or anyone you...
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
thv11.com
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
THV11
