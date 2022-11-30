ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

12 great NJ themed gifts for the holidays

Lots of people have moved out on New Jersey for a variety of reasons. Two of my three kids did for jobs. One came back, thank God. What they took with them was a lot of Jersey pride, so they liked to display it as much as they could to remind them of home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
94.5 PST

Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating

I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here. He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These 2 NJ Towns Were Just Ranked Among The 25 BEST Christmas Towns in The U.S.

It's the most wonderful time of the year in New Jersey!. There are so many places to experience Holiday magic in the Garden State, whether you enjoy walking through Christmas villages, ice skating, caroling, shopping at Christmas shops, touring neighborhoods glittering with holiday lights, attending tree-lighting ceremonies, and so much more. You'll find all of it in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

