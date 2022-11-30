Read full article on original website
AP_001150.4c0b33955094443ebc2517c4ed92fc0c.1749
3d ago
They already get a government stipend every year just because they’re Indian. Their ancestors were Indians. They are American Indians. Just like Chinese Americans, Italian Americans, Irish Americans ……………..
Reply(1)
2
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden family has 150+ ‘suspicious activity reports’ but Treasury ‘obstructing’ release says House GOP
The recently announced House Republican investigation into President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings will focus, in part, on at least 150 banking suspicious activity reports (SARs) allegedly related to the Biden family and their business dealings. The new investigative effort comes after the Treasury Department, under Biden’s control, has refused to produce the records after previous Republican requests.
Biden admin scrambles to track $20B in Ukraine aid as House Republicans warn of audits
President Biden's administration has tracked just 10% of the weapons sent to Ukraine, and Republicans in Congress are threatening audits and more aggressive oversight.
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has no doubt Kevin McCarthy will clinch the speakership role in January, blames former President Donald Trump for the GOP's underwhelming midterm results and says Trump could lose to President Biden in a 2024 matchup. McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing a challenge to become speaker...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
It's Time to Give Native Americans and Others the Respect They Deserve | Opinion
American society is steadily becoming more diverse, yet Americans still have far to go in recognizing that no one culture or set of beliefs is superior to others.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Protesters Block Container Wall Construction at Border
A group of 15 protesters from Elgin, Sonoita, Sierra Vista, Phoenix and Colorado blocked construction of Gov. Doug Ducey’s cargo container wall yesterday near the USA-Mexico border in the San Raphael Valley. The federal government and environmental advocacy organizations contend construction of the $95 million wall is illegal. Various...
nativenewsonline.net
Cherokee Nation’s Delegate to Congress is 187 Years Overdue
Opinion. After a 187-year wait, the Cherokee Nation may be getting closer to having a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. testified before the House Committee on Rules during a historic hearing earlier this month, asking for the fulfillment of a promise stipulated to the Cherokee Nation in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis urges Congress to protect DACA recipients
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to Congressional leaders this month, urging them to pass permanent protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In the letter, Polis cited an October federal appeals court ruling as necessitating immediate action from Congress. The court ruled against...
Biden Has Backstabbed Rail Workers and Betrayed Union Allies
Joe Biden has long bragged of being a “pro-labor” president. A few weeks ago, Democrats told the country that “democracy” was “on the ballot” in the midterm elections.And now he and his party are making a mockery of both claims. Biden brokered a deal between unions and rail companies that was unacceptable to the workers. They voted it down. Now, instead of respecting the results of a democratic election, Biden asked Congress to use the power of the federal government to force workers to accept the deal. The measure flew through Congress, passing the House on Wednesday and the Senate...
nativenewsonline.net
White House Tribal Summit, Day Two: Biden Administration Commits to Tribal Health and Justice Programs
WASHINGTON—Health and justice were the buzzwords that drove conversation on Thursday, Dec. 1, the second day of the White House Tribal Nations Summit that drew more than 300 tribal leaders from across the country to discuss policy with federal employees. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced a host of new...
marketplace.org
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
msn.com
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in US amid 'political tensions'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Wednesday that the United States "continues to face a heightened threat environment," stressing that "heightened political tensions" in the country "could contribute" to individuals mobilizing to violence. Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Thursday – the seventh issued since January 2021.
Comments / 5