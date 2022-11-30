Read full article on original website
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of...
Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues
The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident
Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
Atlantic County inmate faces new charges of beating teen girl unconscious
An Atlantic County inmate accused in the brutal attack of another inmate is now accused of beating a teenage girl unconscious. Shakur Aabid, 28, was ordered held this week in the assault of an underage girl inside an Atlantic City business earlier this year. Aabid already faces attempted murder charges...
Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
Cops believe man who shot Bronx gas station employee also shot Philadelphia parking agent
Police believe the man who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx last week is also responsible for shooting a Philadelphia parking agent in the back of the head.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man
A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
Atlantic County Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin/Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling a fatal mix of heroin and fentanyl, authorities said. Shemar Jackson was sentenced Friday, Dec. 2 on the charge of strict liability drug induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans are seeking information from the public to help solve a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
