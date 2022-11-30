ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

NJ.com

Officials seek help finding missing South Jersey man with mental health issues

The search continues for a Gloucester Township man who was reported missing in September, according to authorities. Andrew Brown, 47, was seen on Sept. 13 at around 7 a.m. at his residence in Hilltop Estates, officials announced in a press release. He was reported missing three days later, and police have been looking for him ever since. He was spotted at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Sept. 28, authorities said, but disappeared again.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident

Detectives in Galloway Township investigated a reported road rage incident Thursday afternoon. That investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun used during the road rage incident. According to police, at approximately 3:10 pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. following a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. In an apparent road rage incident, two males, one black and one white approached the victims. Police did not say what led to the escalation of the incident. A male was brandishing a handgun and making threatening statements. In The post Man pulls gun during South Jersey road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man

A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Public’s Help Sought With Edgewater Park Shooting

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans are seeking information from the public to help solve a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

