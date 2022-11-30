ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a large, disorderly group at the Hudson Terrace Apartments. Police say they had initially received a report that several people had broken into an apartment and physically assaulted a 16-year-old female and that the disorderly group was a byproduct of that.

“It appears to be a home invasion that spilled out into the streets,” said Chief Edward Moore of the Hudson Police Department. “By some accounts, there were more than 20, mostly juveniles, involved.”

Responding officers reported that there were numerous juveniles and adults yelling in the area, and even observed an adult man wielding a machete. The Hudson PD documented that two adults and a juvenile sustained physical injuries.

Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident

The Hudson PD received assistance from New York State Police and a Columbia County Sheriff. Another Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol car responding to the incident was involved in a single-car accident on South Third Street in Hudson on the way. The Deputy was treated and released from the Albany Medical Center.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Police say everyone involved are Hudson residents and no arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detectives Division at (518) 828-3388.

NEWS10 ABC

