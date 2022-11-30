Read full article on original website
How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped
Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release
At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay
Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Adam Sandler Says It’s Emotional Singing Tribute Song for Chris Farley While on Tour: “It Rocks Me”
Adam Sandler continues to pay tribute to his former castmate and friend, Chris Farley, 25 years after his death. During Thursday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Hustle actor says he still finds it difficult to perform the “Chris Farley Song” during his shows on the Adam Sandler Live stand-up comedy tour, which kicked off in October. Sandler explained he sings the tribute song at the end of each show and that during the first few performances, he would “get so emotional.” More from The Hollywood ReporterKenan Thompson, Bowen Yang and Mikey Day on 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Overhaul: "You...
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
J.K. Rowling Laughs at Snoop Dogg as Dobby From Harry Potter
A portrait of Snoop Dogg as Dobby from the wildly popular movie series Harry Potter got a laugh out of J.K. Rowling, the author of the books based on the hit movies. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Snoop Dogg shared some fan art on social media that depicted him as the bald, pointy eared house-elf from the fantasy films. In the portrait, Snoop Dobb is staring stoically, while wearing a green sweater and burgundy shawl.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
