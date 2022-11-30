Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robotsRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after drunkenly climbing construction scaffolding in San Mateo: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two individuals were arrested Friday after entering a building under construction and climbing on its scaffolding towards a crane in San Mateo, police said. Police said the two individuals were drunk when they ventured off into the construction zone. When officers ordered them to vacate the...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 small arson fires set near Oakland school cause some damage
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said. The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and...
Injuries Reported After Motor-Vehicle Crash In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Fremont Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Fremont. Authorities did not confirm the number of people who sustained injuries nor the extent of their injuries due to the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting
NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
SFist
Saturday Links: Hit-and-Run Leads to Death of Big Rig Driver In Oakland
A suspected hit-and-run collision on I-880 in Oakland Friday caused a big rig to flip over and catch fire, ultimately killing the driver. Police are seeking the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the truck and then fled the scene in another vehicle. [East Bay Times]
Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
NBC Bay Area
16 Vehicles Involved in Bus Crash at Daly City's Serramonte Center
At least four people were transported to a hospital Friday after a bus crashed into over a dozen vehicles at a Daly City shopping center, officials said. The collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center, firefighters said. SamTrans said bus crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. and...
KTVU FOX 2
DA details decision not to charge suspect with murder in Antioch gas station slaying
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch gas station clerk James Williams chased after an armed robbery suspect and shot him and then kept on firing, authorities said. The suspect then shot the clerk in the chest and leg, killing him. Contra Costa County prosecutors announced they won't be charging the suspect with...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Burlingame (Burlingame, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Burlingame Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Burlingame's Caltrain tracks,Train SB510 and train NB509 collided with the vehicle close to the Broadway station at around 1:40 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire in the unoccupied...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
Comments / 0