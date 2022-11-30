ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Student brawls break out at Oakley high school

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 small arson fires set near Oakland school cause some damage

OAKLAND, Calif. - Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said. The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting

NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

16 Vehicles Involved in Bus Crash at Daly City's Serramonte Center

At least four people were transported to a hospital Friday after a bus crashed into over a dozen vehicles at a Daly City shopping center, officials said. The collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center, firefighters said. SamTrans said bus crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. and...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire in the unoccupied...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy