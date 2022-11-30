ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
FanSided

This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear

The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Nick Saban makes Alabama’s case for the College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban explained why they deserve a College Football Playoff berth. A berth in the College Football Playoff seemed unlikely for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide after they lost to the LSU Tigers in overtime back in November. That was Alabama’s second loss of the season, meaning that they faced long odds to make it to the Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia

LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Dr. Pepper challenge loses its last college football fans with bogus tiebreaker rules

College football fans were in an uproar after a controversial end to the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during halftime of the SEC Championship Game. There was no controversy in the first half of the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. It was a full-on blowout by Georgia, who took a 35-10 lead into halftime. But there was controversy during the break.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday

The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

12-team College Football Playoff would offer clarity amid chaotic parity

The chaotic College Football Playoff picture in 2022 would have been perfect for the expanded 12-team field coming in a couple of years. The four-team College Football Playoff hasn’t been the perfect solution for crowing a national champion, but the Top 4 has been more straightforward than not with conference champions claiming the top spots.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy