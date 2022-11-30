Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear
The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Former Bulldog Aaron Murray calls Stetson Bennett 'the greatest QB' in Georgia history
It's high praise for the senior, but Murray knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at Georgia. Murray led the Bulldogs from 2010-2013, finishing his college career with the record for the most touchdown passes in SEC history with 121, which still stands. On Saturday night, Bennett had a...
Deion Sanders, Jackson State take second straight SWAC title
Deion Sanders led Jackson State to its second-consecutive SWAC title with his QB son Shedeur (above) pacing the win. But Coach Prime didn't stick around for the press conference. The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State take second straight SWAC title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nick Saban makes Alabama’s case for the College Football Playoff
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban explained why they deserve a College Football Playoff berth. A berth in the College Football Playoff seemed unlikely for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide after they lost to the LSU Tigers in overtime back in November. That was Alabama’s second loss of the season, meaning that they faced long odds to make it to the Playoff.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Two scenarios that put Ohio State Football into the College Football Playoff
I’d be lying if the Ohio State football community isn’t still smarting from a second straight loss to Michigan. It hurts that the Buckeyes don’t control their own destiny anymore and need help to make the College Football Playoff. But, that’s the scenario they find themselves in.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises L.A.'s "Three Big Dogs" For Particularly Great Collective Sequence
The three Lakers veterans showed out against the Bucks as a unit.
Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia
LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
Dr. Pepper challenge loses its last college football fans with bogus tiebreaker rules
College football fans were in an uproar after a controversial end to the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during halftime of the SEC Championship Game. There was no controversy in the first half of the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. It was a full-on blowout by Georgia, who took a 35-10 lead into halftime. But there was controversy during the break.
Bills cater to OBJ’s tastes with gourmet four-course meal during Buffalo visit
Odell Beckham Jr. has a taste for the finer things in life, and the Buffalo Bills did not disappoint in their gourmet four-course menu catering to OBJ. As far as celebrity athletes rank, Odell Beckham Jr. is among the brightest stars, and it goes beyond his incredible play. Yes, he...
Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday
The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
12-team College Football Playoff would offer clarity amid chaotic parity
The chaotic College Football Playoff picture in 2022 would have been perfect for the expanded 12-team field coming in a couple of years. The four-team College Football Playoff hasn’t been the perfect solution for crowing a national champion, but the Top 4 has been more straightforward than not with conference champions claiming the top spots.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
