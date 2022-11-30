Read full article on original website
Destination Outlets announces holiday hours
Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville has announced its holiday hours and “Photos with Santa.”. Destination Outlets will be extending shopping hours on Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The mall will be hosting Photos with Santa inside Pottery Barn Outlet on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12–3 p.m. Woof...
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 5-9 is as follows:. Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit. Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit. THURSDAY. Vegetable beef soup,...
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
FCPH announces art contest winners
We’ve all heard the phrase “a picture of health.” What does that look like to you?. Over 50 Fayette County residents and students shared their vision of a picture of health in a recent contest sponsored by Fayette County Public Health. As a result, the artwork of three Miami Trace students will be featured in the 2023 Fayette County Public Health calendar.
Chillicothe bowling beats Blue Lions by 24 pins
The Washington Blue Lion bowling team faced Chillicothe in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Nov. 29. It was a close match with the Blue Lions falling by 24 pins, 2,541 to 2,517. The Blue Lions had the lead after the first game, 981 to 902. For Washington, Mason Mullins...
Juvenile court judge to be appointed
The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.
Blue Lions defeat Cavs, 61-45
The Washington Blue Lions varsity boys basketball team (2-1) began Frontier Athletic Conference play at home against Chillicothe (1-1) on Friday. At the end of the first quarter, the Blue Lions were ahead 16-12. The first quarter saw the trio of John Wall, Tanner Lemaster, and Isaiah Haithcock, each knock down a three-pointer. Wall was fouled on his make and converted the free throw for the four-point play.
Keeping your vows unto God
Ecclesiastes 5:4 & 5, “When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed. Better is it that thou shouldest not vow, than that thou shouldest vow and not pay.”. We ought to be...
MT wins FAC lid-lifter over McClain, 58-39
A good-sized crowd turned out for the Frontier Athletic Conference’s first night of boys basketball Friday, Dec. 2 at Miami Trace High School. The Panthers hosted the McClain Tigers, the defending FAC champions. Miami Trace led wire to wire, posting a 58-39 victory. The Panthers improved to 2-0 overall.
