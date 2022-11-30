Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is one of the league's top forwards and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and power-play unit. It wouldn't be surprising to see his scoring pace increase a bit as the season goes on.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
NHL Standings: Detroit Red Wings continue Western dominance
A bow was put on the 2022 NHL Standings and season when the Colorado Avalanche secured their first Stanley Cup
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 13
In Week 12, the underdog did not do well in terms of wins. In 16 NFL games played, only 5 underdogs on the moneyline won their games outright. However, there were 8 underdogs who covered the spread last week. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab...
NHL roundup: Kasperi Kapanen’s hat trick sends Pens past Blues
Kasperi Kapanen notched his second career hat trick to help the Pittsburgh Penguins top the visiting St. Louis Blues 6-2
Jets rocking Mike White t-shirts ahead of Vikings game
The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback. While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts. The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings. White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.” “He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?” White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11. Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
NFL Network: Bills even have better food fan base than Patriots
Well, if we’re basing things off Thursday, that answer is one in the same–But NFL Network picked wings anyway. Prior to the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable discussion previewing the game. Taking the focus off of football, food took centerstage for a moment.
NFL standings: How much does 49ers game vs. Dolphins matter?
It’s not that the 49ers’ showdown with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium doesn’t matter, it’s just that in the grand scheme of the playoff picture this one could very quickly become of very little consequence for San Francisco. Now, there are certainly...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
Red-hot Anfernee Simons, Blazers welcome Pacers to town
Portland guard Anfernee Simons began breaking out as a go-to scorer last season after Damian Lillard’s season-ending abdominal injury and
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
Yardbarker
The Entire Mariners Organization Takes Home A Special Award
The Seattle Mariners put together a season full of great memories and moments, winning 90 games and earning the second Wild Card spot in the American League. In doing so, the Mariners snapped what had been the longest active postseason drought in baseball. Seattle had not reached the playoffs since...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Although many hockey fans believed that the Boston Bruins were going to fall off this season, that certainly has not been the case at all. At the time of this writing, they sport a dominant 19-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a result, they are understandably expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. One team that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should consider doing business with is the struggling Vancouver Canucks. They have three rather intriguing trade candidates that should be on the Bruins’ radar. Let’s discuss them.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Baylor bounces back to beat Gonzaga, moves up in updated Top 25 And 1
Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
