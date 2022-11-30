Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
6 Great Burger Places in Texas
chainstoreage.com
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Home Prices Dropping Rapidly
Sky-high home prices in North Texas may be starting to wane as median prices across the region are dropping along with demand. Single-family homes in Dallas have seen their median value drop $72,000 from their highs earlier in the year. Forth Worth median prices are down $40,000 from their peak, while Denton and Arlington have dropped $37,000 and $26,000, respectively.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Single-family building permits are still trending up in this North Texas city
DENTON, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. New single-family building permits have continued to slide for several parts of North Texas, but Denton is bucking the trend. Building permits were up 46% year-over-year for the 10 month period ending in...
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
Harbor Freight Tools bringing equipment, hardware to Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harbor Freight Tools is opening a location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, according to a listing on the company’s website. The store is estimated to open in January. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more. A phone number for the Grapevine location is not yet available. www.harborfreight.com.
North Texas is no longer in a drought
Last week's rainfall significantly helped reduce most of North Texas' drought risk.Driving the news: The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every week to show how different parts of the country are affected by varying levels of drought.The big picture: North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from yesterday shows improvement across the region since last Thursday.Why it matters: The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures for...
Some Texas small businesses startled by need to repay PPP loans
DALLAS — Lowell Michelson is frustrated. Michelson, the owner of Simcha Catering and Event Design, recently received a letter in the mail from Cross River Bank notifying him that he needs to make the first payment on a loan. One problem: Michelson thought the loan he had received would be forgiven.
advocatemag.com
T. Boone Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch is off the market
The lush ranch of late Dallas oil and gas billionaire T. Boone Pickens has sold after five years. The 101-square mile Texas Panhandle property was first listed for $250 million in 2017 before it was reduced to $170 million in 2022. Then it was split into two separate properties, which have both been purchased.
Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART
An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
What Went Wrong With Wade Park?
Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
Southlake Style
Texas Gun Experience
Incredibly helpful and friendly staff. For our annual guy’s day out, I wanted to do something different. Texas Gun Experience is the only facility I know of, in the DFW area, that has full auto rentals with or without suppressors. They could not have been more helpful or accommodating. The range safety officers were a perfect combination of instructional and funny while continuing to take safety seriously. There are many great ranges in DFW, but if you’re looking for a top-tier experience, this is the place. – Will G.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
KFDA
WT-Branded License Plates now available for Texas Drivers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT-Branded License Plates are now available to order for Texas Drivers. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which feature the WT “spirit” logo, can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or...
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning
Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming. The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
