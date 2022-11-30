ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police Asking for More Info on Parking Lot Homicide

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZfYC_0jShBLtL00

Henrico, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Henrico Police still trying to piece together what happened prior to a shooting death that occurred at a Wal-Mart parking lot Tuesday night on Parham Road near Regency Square.

Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police says that officers were called just before 7:15 Tuesday night to a report of a shooting that was isolated to the parking lot. Pecka says the victim, who has not yet been positively identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pecka says that they're trying to figure out what led to this incident and they're asking anyone who may have been at the store around that time and saw something to give them a call. If you do know something, call Detective Chris Henry at (804) 501-4829. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3Tips app. Both methods are anonymous.

Pecka does stress that this incident was isolated to the parking lot and nobody inside the store was threatened. He says during the holiday shopping season, it's more important than ever to pay attention to your surroundings at all times and park in well-lit areas.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now behind bars following a fatal shooting in Petersburg. Petersburg police were called to the 100 Block of Perry Street at the Perry Street Loft Apartments shortly after 9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2 due to reports of a person shot. When officers...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
rvahub.com

Fatal Accident on Semmes

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue that occurred on Saturday and resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:58 p.m., November 26, RPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
864
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy