Henrico Police Asking for More Info on Parking Lot Homicide

Henrico, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Henrico Police still trying to piece together what happened prior to a shooting death that occurred at a Wal-Mart parking lot Tuesday night on Parham Road near Regency Square.

Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police says that officers were called just before 7:15 Tuesday night to a report of a shooting that was isolated to the parking lot. Pecka says the victim, who has not yet been positively identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pecka says that they're trying to figure out what led to this incident and they're asking anyone who may have been at the store around that time and saw something to give them a call. If you do know something, call Detective Chris Henry at (804) 501-4829. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3Tips app. Both methods are anonymous.

Pecka does stress that this incident was isolated to the parking lot and nobody inside the store was threatened. He says during the holiday shopping season, it's more important than ever to pay attention to your surroundings at all times and park in well-lit areas.