ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions On Art Pieces At Art Basel

By @JustInMyView
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjoKO_0jShBDpX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyOeA_0jShBDpX00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


We know art can get expensive, but Floyd Mayweather just showed out how about a dozen pieces of work can cost over $3 million.

The former boxing champ hit up Art Basel in Miami with his billionaire friend Robert Smith for some new decor, with the two of them shelving out some major cash. Smith is also an investor in Floyd’s “The GOAT” docuseries.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Reports say Floyd purchased ten pieces from the festival and may be returning again this week to pick up more.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The infamous South Florida art show routinely brings in major entertainers and athletes from around the world, with TMZ reporting “stars like Leonardo DiCaprio , Martha Stewart , Amar’e Stoudemire and Sylvester Stallone were in the building.”

We’re sure it’s probably a lot less than this, but what’s the most money you’ve ever spent on art or something for your house? READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vogue Magazine

Inside Vogue100 and LaQuan Smith’s Star-Studded Miami Beach Art Basel Soirée

The fabulous and infamous came out to celebrate New York native LaQuan Smith in Miami. Hosted by Vogue100, the after-dark affair celebrated the independent designer’s foray into the buzzy Art Basel scene, one that requires lots of sequined and skin-tight LaQuan looks. The man of the hour donned a leather blazer and dripped in jewelry. Around him, friends and fans wore his sophisticated yet sexy creations pulled from his archive collections for one night only. Over the last decade, Smith has dressed style icons like Lenny Kravitz, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Beyonce, to name a few.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

MSCHF Art Basel ATM Shows Your Checking Account

Would you swipe your debit card if that meant an entire room full of people saw how much was in your account?. Once again, Art Basel is taking over Florida. This year, thousands of artists in the visual and musical worlds have descended on Miami for events, exclusive parties, and to bask in off-the-wall art pieces. Aside from the photos of celebrities floating around social media, an ATM installation has become a hot topic. The art installation is a working, fully functional ATM; however, if used, it displays how much is in your checking account.
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Floyd Mayweather Drops Over $4M On Art Basel Pieces By Warhol, Robert Indiana, and Alexander Calder

Floyd “Money” Mayweather was in the spending mood at this year’s Art Basel and dropped over $4 million on high-priced pieces from a trio of renowned artists. On Wednesday, Mayweather spent $1.7 million on four Andy Warhol pieces, as well as a large sculpture of burned $100 bills and a red Supreme duffel bag filled with money, TMZ reports. The 50-0 boxing champion paid for the pieces up front and took them home to display inside his Miami mansion.
Page Six

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is ‘life of the party’ at ritzy Art Basel bash

Cue up the Nicholas Britell music. “Succession” star Brian Cox was the “life of the party” at a private mansion supper soirée hosted by HexClad and Michelin Guide in honor of Art Basel Miami on Wednesday night. “Brian was hanging in the kitchen of the massive private residence,” a partygoer at the Culinary Art Experience event tells Page Six exclusively. “He was the life of the party and was chatting it up and looked like he was having the best time.” The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who looked dapper in a suit and tie, was joined by his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox. The couple posed...
MIAMI, FL
Hypebae

Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel

To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
Robb Report

This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan.  Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Architectural Digest

A$AP Rocky Announces His New Home Decor Line With a Psychedelic Cactus

A$AP Rocky is entering the interiors space with the announcement of his newest venture: Hommemade, a homeware brand and design studio. And what better way to step foot into the industry than with a giant mushroom-infused cactus, which is currently on display at Art Miami. The rapper has never shied away from his interest in hallucinogenic drugs—he was included in the 2020 documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics and spoke with Billboard in 2015 about his various drug-fueled experiences throughout the years—so the mushroom portion of his first design isn’t all that surprising. The cactus, on the other hand, comes courtesy of the musician’s collaborator: Italian brand Gufram, known for its iconic cactus decor originally designed in 1972.
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy