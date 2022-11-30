Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Important fan information is provided below in preparation for Saturday’s Class 4A State Football Championship game between our very own Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wildcats. For the state championship games, the Home team will be the North team. The South team will be the Visiting team. Of course, Mendenhall is in a South division and will therefore be the visiting team.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO