JACKSON, Miss. — The news of the year in college football is official: Deion Sanders is taking the Colorado head coaching job. 247Sports was present on Saturday night when Sanders told his Jackson State team the news following the victorious SWAC conference championship game, a 43-24 win vs. Southern.
How would the Jaguars go into Jackson, MS and get the upset on Saturday.
Multiple schools are interested in hiring the Jackson State head coach.
Primetime is ready to take on the challenge out west.
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
The Jackson State coach is red-hot coaching candidate.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
Suntarine Perkins had himself a day on Friday, as he led Raleigh to a wild, 55-52 victory over Noxubee County is the Mississippi Class 3A state championship game before a crowd of folks at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Among the spectators were Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Important fan information is provided below in preparation for Saturday’s Class 4A State Football Championship game between our very own Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wildcats. For the state championship games, the Home team will be the North team. The South team will be the Visiting team. Of course, Mendenhall is in a South division and will therefore be the visiting team.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey as the victim in the shooting death at Jackson State University discovered Friday morning on the JSU campus, and MBI has identified Randall Smith, 20, as the suspect in the shooting. "Smith has been arrested in...
UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible. Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4)...
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
The City of Vicksburg was recently listed among five communities to lose its bond rating from Moody’s Investment Services, a New York-based provider of credit ratings and risk analysis. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the loss of the city’s A2 bond rating in a letter sent on Tuesday.
