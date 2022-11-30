ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

247Sports

Deion Sanders holds Colorado job offer worth more than $5 million, per report

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders remains locked in on Saturday's SWAC Championship Game, but "Coach Prime" has a decision to make, too. CBS Sports Colorado reports that the university offered Sanders a starting salary of more than $5 million annually. According to Carl Reed of 247Sports, both Colorado and South Florida engaged Sanders regarding head-coaching openings. Sanders is 11-0 on the 2022 season and 26-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Important Fan Information Regarding State Championship Game

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Important fan information is provided below in preparation for Saturday’s Class 4A State Football Championship game between our very own Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wildcats. For the state championship games, the Home team will be the North team. The South team will be the Visiting team. Of course, Mendenhall is in a South division and will therefore be the visiting team.
MENDENHALL, MS
High School Football PRO

Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brandon High School football team will have a game with Starkville High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 6A Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS Gridiron Classic.
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible. Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4)...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Link

Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary

Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
CLINTON, MS

