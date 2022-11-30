Woman arrested in connection to targeted armed robbery in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, police said.

The woman, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and is due in Hartford court on Wednesday.

Maryelizabeth Bradford | Photo courtesy Farmington PD

She was charged with the following: home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree.

The arrest follows a robbery from September 13. Farmington police responded to a report of two men asking for help on Waterville Road. At the scene, the men told police that they were victims of a robbery at their house on Talcott Notch Road.

Police said the incident was not random and that the men were targeted by a guest.

Both men, 36, suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

