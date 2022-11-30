ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Woman arrested in connection to targeted armed robbery in Farmington

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in connection to a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, police said.

The woman, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, was held on a $750,000 court-set bond and is due in Hartford court on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bo24w_0jShB2Cn00
Maryelizabeth Bradford | Photo courtesy Farmington PD

She was charged with the following: home invasion, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree.

73-year-old East Windsor man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

The arrest follows a robbery from September 13. Farmington police responded to a report of two men asking for help on Waterville Road. At the scene, the men told police that they were victims of a robbery at their house on Talcott Notch Road.

Police said the incident was not random and that the men were targeted by a guest.

Both men, 36, suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Lucasandkalebsmama
1d ago

looks like she's been crying. a lot. girl it looks like you made a real dumb mistake that now you have to live with for the rest of your life.I don't know why but when people commit crimes they feel like they'll never get caught. for real for real. and then they get ballsy and start really messing up and leaving evidence.

Reply
3
 

