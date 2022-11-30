ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
DENVER, CO
NFL

2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch

We've hit the post-Thanksgiving crucible of the NFL season, where the playoff heavyweights separate themselves from the pack, and the featherweights look forward to what might come in the offseason. The pressure of the upcoming weeks can show the resolve of some clubs and the fragility of others. Coaches are...
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers

Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Creating a daily fantasy sports lineup is like assembling the Avengers. Just as Marvel can't make a movie with six Incredible Hulks, DraftKings isn't going to let us play with six Justin Jeffersons. Not only am I here to help find your Hulk of the week, but also to get you a few low-cost bow-and-arrow guys. You know, to make the fight a little more of a challenge.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Kirksey amplify Black Women's Health Imperative | 'My Cause My Cleats'

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey are part of a larger group amplifying Black Women's Health Imperative, an organization dedicated to addressing equity in health care.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
NFL

John Bates | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Christian Watson a must-start

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including an impactful injury to a running back stud from last week, the return of Ja'Marr Chase, and the fantasy impact of Deshaun Watson returning from his 11-game suspension. They go on to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Patriots and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 13.
New York Post

Jacob deGrom joins long list of NY sports stars who will look odd in new uniform

A day later, it’s still a bit of a show to see the range of reactions from Mets fans, pondering Jacob deGrom slipping into the colors — are they red next year? Blue? — of the Texas Rangers. Thus deGrom joins a substantial list of homegrown New York exiles, popular players who either through their own choices or the decisions of others began their careers here and wound up elsewhere. Here’s one man’s ranking of the 30 weirdest so far. The one rule: their first career game had to be with a New York-area team. Have I missed anyone? I don’t think...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

