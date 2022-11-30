Read full article on original website
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys could offer Odell Beckham Jr. multi-year contract
The Dallas Cowboys are one of three teams in on Odell Beckham Jr. as the three-time Pro Bowler begins his free-agent tour with the New York Giants on Thursday. OBJ has been linked to the Cowboys more than any other team, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott openly recruiting the star receiver and owner Jerry Jones not being quiet about his interest in the former first-round pick.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Dallas Ex WR Terrell Owens Punches Out Man at CVS
Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens was involved in a physical altercation on Saturday and punched a man "in self-defense," as he described it to the Associated Press. Owens, 48, told TMZ he stopped at CVS for some necessities, and inside the store, a fan approached...
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'
Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. What does he think of the NBA legend?
“He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
atozsports.com
Cowboys get good news heading into matchup vs Colts
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to pick up their third consecutive win this Sunday, and now, it appears key contributors will be in action. Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup, who have both battled an illness this week that cost them multiple days of practice, are expected to play for the Cowboys against the Colts, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Dak Prescott responds to controversial Jerry Jones photograph
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has addressed the controversial photograph from 1957 that features team owner Jerry Jones and that has gone viral in recent days. "Obviously we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race," Prescott began his response to a question about the picture, as shared by Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "From the times we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we've had. That's who I am, how I think, optimistic. I mean a guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it's easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And I don’t always, hmm how do I say this, I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly."
College football Power Rankings after conference championship week
Conference championship week shook up the final Power Rankings before the bowl season.
NFL
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by Deion Sanders' success as coach
DALLAS — One of the more welcoming surprises to come out of 2020 was Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders taking the head football coach job at Jackson State. Sanders didn't just bring cache to the HBCU program, but established a winning culture. Since the 2021 fall season, the Tigers have yet to lose a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and Jackson State has gone 22-2 with Sanders at the helm. Bigger programs are starting to inquire as to the two-time Super Bowl champion's interest in coaching at their schools.
NFL
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Creating a daily fantasy sports lineup is like assembling the Avengers. Just as Marvel can't make a movie with six Incredible Hulks, DraftKings isn't going to let us play with six Justin Jeffersons. Not only am I here to help find your Hulk of the week, but also to get you a few low-cost bow-and-arrow guys. You know, to make the fight a little more of a challenge.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers
Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
NFL
Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
NFL
Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Kirksey amplify Black Women's Health Imperative | 'My Cause My Cleats'
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey are part of a larger group amplifying Black Women's Health Imperative, an organization dedicated to addressing equity in health care.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, December 4-5
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears ...
NFL
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Verhaeghe got Florida off to a perfect start scoring at 13:00 of the first period after Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer slid too far across his net and was run into by Florida’s Marc Staal leaving the goal open. Seattle challenged for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld and Florida went on the power play. Florida capitalized and Verhaeghe scored his second moments later. Verhaeghe has 14 goals in 25 games and has five games with at least two goals this season.
