Yardbarker

Report: Cowboys could offer Odell Beckham Jr. multi-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys are one of three teams in on Odell Beckham Jr. as the three-time Pro Bowler begins his free-agent tour with the New York Giants on Thursday. OBJ has been linked to the Cowboys more than any other team, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott openly recruiting the star receiver and owner Jerry Jones not being quiet about his interest in the former first-round pick.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: Dallas Ex WR Terrell Owens Punches Out Man at CVS

Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Terrell Owens was involved in a physical altercation on Saturday and punched a man "in self-defense," as he described it to the Associated Press. Owens, 48, told TMZ he stopped at CVS for some necessities, and inside the store, a fan approached...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
atozsports.com

Cowboys get good news heading into matchup vs Colts

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to pick up their third consecutive win this Sunday, and now, it appears key contributors will be in action. Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup, who have both battled an illness this week that cost them multiple days of practice, are expected to play for the Cowboys against the Colts, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Dak Prescott responds to controversial Jerry Jones photograph

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has addressed the controversial photograph from 1957 that features team owner Jerry Jones and that has gone viral in recent days. "Obviously we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race," Prescott began his response to a question about the picture, as shared by Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "From the times we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we've had. That's who I am, how I think, optimistic. I mean a guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it's easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And I don’t always, hmm how do I say this, I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly."
ARKANSAS STATE
NFL

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WFAA

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by Deion Sanders' success as coach

DALLAS — One of the more welcoming surprises to come out of 2020 was Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders taking the head football coach job at Jackson State. Sanders didn't just bring cache to the HBCU program, but established a winning culture. Since the 2021 fall season, the Tigers have yet to lose a Southwestern Athletic Conference game and Jackson State has gone 22-2 with Sanders at the helm. Bigger programs are starting to inquire as to the two-time Super Bowl champion's interest in coaching at their schools.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Creating a daily fantasy sports lineup is like assembling the Avengers. Just as Marvel can't make a movie with six Incredible Hulks, DraftKings isn't going to let us play with six Justin Jeffersons. Not only am I here to help find your Hulk of the week, but also to get you a few low-cost bow-and-arrow guys. You know, to make the fight a little more of a challenge.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers

Is Week 12 over yet? Maybe it was having the off-day in the middle of the week. Maybe it was just a slate of lackluster games. Whatever it was, Week 12 felt like the longest seven-day stretch of the season. Thankfully, the calendar has flipped over to a new week. If you hadn't felt like we were in the stretch run before, you should definitely feel it now. There are just two more weeks in the fantasy regular season in most leagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Justin Hollins | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Packers linebacker Justin Hollins is shedding light on the global water crisis with the Thirst Project.
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Kirksey amplify Black Women's Health Imperative | 'My Cause My Cleats'

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey are part of a larger group amplifying Black Women's Health Imperative, an organization dedicated to addressing equity in health care.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

John Bates | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
The Associated Press

Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Verhaeghe got Florida off to a perfect start scoring at 13:00 of the first period after Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer slid too far across his net and was run into by Florida’s Marc Staal leaving the goal open. Seattle challenged for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld and Florida went on the power play. Florida capitalized and Verhaeghe scored his second moments later. Verhaeghe has 14 goals in 25 games and has five games with at least two goals this season.
SEATTLE, WA

