Colorado football transfer portal updates
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
What's Oklahoma State's strategy for the Transfer Portal?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
With Coach Prime off to Colorado, what will former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter do?
There is a void to be filled in HBCU football and the SWAC now that Deion Sanders has left Jackson State for Colorado. And after the news finally became official Saturday, one of the nation’s brightest stars has an even bigger dilemma on his hands. Last December, Travis Hunter...
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
247Sports
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
247Sports
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
The latest Iowa Transfer Portal intel
Beamer talks opt outs for the bowl game
South Carolina capped off the regular season with a bang and will now begin preparations to head to Jacksonville, Fla. to take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will look to win their ninth game of the season and head coach Shane Beamer hopes that he has the roster he had against Clemson in Jacksonville with them to take on the Irish at the end of the month.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
247Sports
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
The benefit for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter to enter the Transfer Portal
Transfer portal options for Kentucky this offseason
Who is Kentucky pursuing through the transfer portal this off-season?. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
