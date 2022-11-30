California is on the destination list for a lot of people. They come to explore some of the best national parks in the world, incredible beaches, their chance at seeing a celebrity in Hollywood, and there is always Disneyland. But what about California's state parks? If you are venturing to the state to explore its natural beauty, then I would suggest making sure to put these state parks on your bucket list or itinerary.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO