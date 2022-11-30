Read full article on original website
Fox40
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes. According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax...
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year; coastal California cities are the priciest
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Central Valley group wants to save oil jobs as California plans to move away from fossil fuels
As California pushes to phase out fossil fuel reliance, a Central Valley business group has launched a campaign to save oil jobs — a move critics called an oil industry publicity stunt. On Thursday, the Central Valley Business Federation launched its “My Job Depends On Oil” public awareness campaign...
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Spreads Around another $240 Million of Billion$ Allocated to Clean Up Homeless Encampments
Gov. Gavin Newsom just announced Thursday afternoon another $240 million is available from the Encampment Resolution Fund grant program – part of the $700 million two-year program – to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter. But a quick look at the ERF program...
California one of the worst states for ‘Girl’s Night Out’: Report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dancing the night away in the Golden State may not be worth the hassle, at least according to one new study that found California the third-worst state for a girl’s night out. The study, from the fashion website Nasty Gal, weighted the following into a score between 1 and 100: Average […]
Opinion: With Gas Prices Falling, Is Gavin Newsom’s Excess-Profits Tax Doomed?
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In California
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
California Man Creates Own ISP after Comcast Demands $210,000 for Services
With the rise of work-from-home culture, homeschooling, and the great resignation, access to technology has never been more important. However, when one California man tried to set up telecommunication services for his newly purchased home, he was shocked at the fact that he'd have to pay the equivalent of a second mortgage just to get it.
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
December 2022 Weather Pattern Forecast Analysis Released for Southern California
December 2022 Weather Pattern ForecastPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. The November 2022 forecast went extremely well, calling for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation. How will December 2022 look? Read on for details ...
KCRA.com
Winter storm hits Northern California: Chain controls continue in the Sierra
Some much-needed rain and snow arrived in Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra, where chain controls are in effect for portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 and where spinouts have been reported. The...
Explore California's Best State Parks
California is on the destination list for a lot of people. They come to explore some of the best national parks in the world, incredible beaches, their chance at seeing a celebrity in Hollywood, and there is always Disneyland. But what about California's state parks? If you are venturing to the state to explore its natural beauty, then I would suggest making sure to put these state parks on your bucket list or itinerary.
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
