A massive tree fell overnight in downtown Knoxville's historic cemetery

A massive tree fell overnight in a historic downtown Knoxville graveyard , and church employees are assessing the damage.

The tree was rooted toward the center of the Revolutionary War-era graveyard at the First Presbyterian Church on State Street. The cemetery has been in place since the late 18th century and is home to the graves of several prominent figures in Tennessee history including Knoxville founder James White, Sen. William Blount (a signer of the U.S. Constitution) and Col. John Williams, a signer of the Articles of Confederation .

No new graves have been added since 1879, and the site is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

First Presbyterian Church representatives are still determining if any historic aspects of the cemetery were damaged, though fencing and power lines came down with the tree.

This story will be updated.

