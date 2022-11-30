ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football transfer tracker: Who's leaving the Vols via portal

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The transfer portal tracker is open, and Tennessee football players have jumped in.

The Vols (10-2) are preparing for their bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. They are wrapping up one of their best seasons in a couple decades, but some players can find better opportunities elsewhere.

Here's a look at who has announced they will enter the portal, with the latest announcements at the top of the list.

Tight end Miles Campbell

Campbell, a 6-3, 235-pounder, announced Dec. 1 that he was entering the portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpMbH_0jShADwA00

Campbell spent most of his time at Tennessee on special teams. He played four games as a freshman in 2021 and took a redshirt. He played one game in 2022. He was a 3-star prospect in the 2021 class.

Running back Justin Williams-Thomas

Williams-Thomas, a 6-foot, 210-pounder, was reported Nov. 30 as entering the portal. He has four years of eligibility remaining after signing with Tennessee as a 4-star prospect in the 2022 class and playing three games as a freshman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xd4Db_0jShADwA00

Williams-Thomas was a highly touted prospect when he signed with Tennessee over Auburn and enrolled in January 2022. He had decommitted from West Virginia and picked the Vols over additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and USC among others.

Williams-Thomas rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries. He was behind fellow freshman Dylan Sampson on the depth chart, along with starter Jabari Small and backup Jaylen Wright.

Running back Len’Neth Whitehead

Whitehead, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, was reported Nov. 30 as entering the portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining after missing the 2022 season with an upper-body injury.

In 2021, Whitehead rushed for 276 yards on 32 carries, mostly as a powerful short-yardage back and strong pass protector. His best game was against Missouri, when he rushed for 76 yards on nine carries.

Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway

Calloway is a 6-foot, 190-pounder, announced Nov. 30 he was entering the portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Calloway has tremendous playmaking ability but never found a steady role in UT's rotation. This season Calloway had two catches for 20 yards in nine games. Last season, he had five receptions for 84 yards and a 44-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh. He was a 4-star signee in the 2020 class.

Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday

Holiday, a 6-foot, 205-pounder, announced Nov. 30 he was entering the portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwrAy_0jShADwA00

Holiday spent the past three seasons, including the 2020 COVID-exempt year, as a reserve wide receiver. He converted to the position after playing quarterback in high school. This season he had six receptions for 106 yards and one TD.

Holiday has elite speed, which earned him a role as UT's primary kick returner. This season he had 14 kick returns for 281 yards (20.1-yard average).

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football transfer tracker: Who's leaving the Vols via portal

