My Fox 8
Greensboro scores perfect marks in equity, inclusion for 2nd year in a row, other North Carolina cities make strides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For another year, Greensboro has gotten a perfect score. The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Equity Index was released for 2022. Last year, Greensboro was in a three-way tie for first place with Durham and Chapel Hill. This year, they shared the perfect score with Carrboro and Chapel Hill, Durham sliding down the ranking slightly.
