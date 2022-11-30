GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For another year, Greensboro has gotten a perfect score. The Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Equity Index was released for 2022. Last year, Greensboro was in a three-way tie for first place with Durham and Chapel Hill. This year, they shared the perfect score with Carrboro and Chapel Hill, Durham sliding down the ranking slightly.

