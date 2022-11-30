Here's your 2022 Christmas holiday events guide in the El Paso, Las Cruces area

It's officially that time of year when families look forward to making memories and celebrating traditions as part of their Christmas holiday.

And though many traditions start at home, such as baking cookies and decorating the tree, there is much to do in and around El Paso to enjoy this particular time of year.

From scenes of bright luminarias to a holiday parade, December will offer plenty of events to put on your calendar, in addition to WinterFest activities Downtown and the spectacular light show at Ascarate Park.

So, here is a gift to you ‒ a guide to holiday events in El Paso. Merry Christmas!

Luminarias at Keystone Heritage Park

Families are invited to Keystone Heritage Park, 4200 Doniphan Drive, to enjoy luminarias and entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. The Doña Ana County 4-H club will be selling hot chocolate and cookies. Guests are encouraged to bring their cups for a low-waste event. High Desert native plants will be selling poinsettias. Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for military, and $2 for children 11 and younger.

'Sounds of the Holidays'

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will present "Sounds of the Holidays," a concert featuring "America's Got Talent" first runner-up, Bárbara Padilla and the Youth Opera of El Paso, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the Plaza Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at epso.org , ticketmaster.com , the Plaza Theatre Box Office or by phone at 915-532-3776. Prices are $49, $44, $37, $23 and $17, plus fees. Student tickets are $9 and $12, plus fees.

WinterFest event in Socorro

The city of Socorro will have its WinterFest 2022 celebration from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Rio Vista Community Center, 901 Rio Vista Road. The event will kick off with a parade from Escontrias Elementary to the Rio Vista Community Center. The event will include a variety of food vendors, games, rides, arts and crafts and live performances. Free pictures with Santa as well.

Horizon City tree lighting and Christmas Parade

The Horizon City tree lighting event and Christmas Parade float contest will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Corky Corcoran Park, 13969 Veny Webb. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Hot chocolate and goodies will be served.

The El Paso Centennial Lions Club and the City of Horizon present the 2022 Horizon City Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade starts at the corner of Darrington Road and Ryderwood Avenue and goes down Darrington and turns east on Horizon Boulevard.

Krampus Fest Art Show & Market

Kaleidoscope Art Market will have the 6th Annual Krampus Fest from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Barnett Harley-Davidson, 8272 Gateway Blvd. E.

The event will include food trucks, local art, live music, fire dancers and a Krampus bike contest.

Airport hosts holiday special

The El Paso International Airport will host a holiday social from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Runway Plaza, located in front of the airport’s main entrance, center of the short-term parking lot, 6701 Convair Road. The community is invited to enjoy food, a candy buffet table, complimentary horse carriage rides as well as live music by John Anderson and entertainment by Robotron – LED dancing robots. The event is free and open to the public.

AT&T's 'Holidays at the Speed of Light'

From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, enjoy AT&T’s "Holidays at the Speed of Light" block party at Vista Del Valle Park, 1300 Hawkins Blvd. At 5 p.m.. there will be a grand lighting of the houses along the block. Santa will be there, as well as snow and sledding, food trucks, hot chocolate, live music and more. Officials said 125 computers will be given away to families through Compudopt, according to a news release from AT&T. To register for a computer, visit https://www.compudopt.org/computergiveaway . To qualify, applicants must not already own a working computer at home and have a child in pre-K-12 education. Devices provided by schools are not considered owned devices and therefore do not disqualify the family.

Santa Claus comes to the El Paso Zoo

As part of its WinterFest season, the El Paso Zoo will welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Pictures can be taken from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be holiday arts and crafts and holiday music. Visitors can play in the snow and watch animals open gifts as part of daily enrichment.

Meet and greet Grinchmas

Shindigs & Events will have a Meet and Greet with the Grinch from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at 6400 Airport Road, Suite W-X. Free event for people will include photos with the Grinch. Christmas items and goodies will be sold. The event also will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Greenhouse Event Hall, 4242 Hondo Pass Drive, Suite 104.

Holiday film festival to show free movies

El Paso families can enjoy free holiday movies at the Plaza Theatre. The film series, sponsored by GECU and presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival, is part of El Paso Live's WinterFest. Upcoming movies: Dec. 11: "Elf" at 1 p.m., and "The Polar Express" at 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 18: "Four Christmases" at 1 p.m., "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at 3:30 p.m.

'A Drag Queen Christmas'

For the eighth consecutive year, Murray & Peter will present "A Drag Queen Christmas" at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Plaza Theatre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The event is hosted by Nina West. Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

Dave Koz and Friends

The Dave Koz & Friends 25 th Anniversary Christmas tour will come to El Paso on Dec. 13. The show will be at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. The concert also will feature Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. Tickets, ranging from $45 to $150, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

Mariachi Sol de Mexico

Led by the incomparable José Hernández, Mariachi Sol de Mexico returns to El Paso for a festive musical tribute to Mexico's Christmas traditions with a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets, ranging from $29 to $69, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

New Mexico Farm & Heritage Museum to host holiday event

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces will have a holiday event, Farm-La-La from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. Families can take trolley rides across the bridge and around the lighted, 47-acre campus, take part in fun activities, watch the children ride the ponies, tour the exhibits and galleries, and enjoy hot chocolate, s'mores, and even ice cream. Admission to the event is $5 per family. The pony rides for children are $5 per ride. The trolley rides and other activities are free with admission. Some of the activities include making marshmallow snowmen and Christmas tree ornaments.

Christmas Eve event

On Christmas Eve, enjoy a live music performance by Jason Sanford from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Barnett Harley-Davidson showroom, 8272 Gateway Boulevard E. There will be food trucks set up outside and indoor seating.

'Nutcracker'

This Christmas, families can enjoy the magic of the holiday with the "Nutcracker: Magic of Christmas Ballet" at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Plaza Theatre. The ballet features stars from the Ukraine ballet. Tickets, ranging from $30 to $100, plus fees, are available via Ticketmaster.com

