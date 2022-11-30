ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Giving Tuesday: gives generosity and aid in Morgantown

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l56g_0jSh86EV00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Tuesday, people all across the country were in a giving mood for a good cause. Giving Tuesday was celebrated on Nov. 29 with one goal in mind – to encourage people to do good throughout the society.

“It’s important to remember that no act of generosity is too small,” Pantry Plus More Fundraising Director Lauren Metheny said. “It’s a time to make donations, whether that is monetary, items or donating your time.”

“Giving Tuesday has been going on for many many years now and what better way to give than helping those people right in your own community,” United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ co-chair Amanda Mazey said.

Giving Tuesday has been celebrated since 2012 in order to build a “global generosity movement.”

Electrocution possible for curious pets during the holidays
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154AAj_0jSh86EV00
    People assist in Pantry Plus More’s work during Giving Tuesday (WBOY-Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bCx7_0jSh86EV00
    People assist in Pantry Plus More’s work during Giving Tuesday (WBOY-Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoWZr_0jSh86EV00
    People assist in Pantry Plus More’s work during Giving Tuesday (WBOY-Image)

It’s a movement that has aided counties like Monongalia that have over 40% of its people struggling to meet their basic needs.

“The need is great in this area. There are a lot of people that fall under the poverty line and they need help,” Mazey said.

In Morgantown, many groups like the United Way and Pantry Plus More did their part to help during Giving Tuesday.

“We’re doing a Tuesday delivery so we have people packing boxes and delivering items to children and their families in Mon County,” Metheny said. “We want children to focus on learning. We don’t want them worried on where their next meal is coming from.”

“The United Way helps dozen of agencies and these are programs that help children, the elderly, help feed people so anything and everything you can imagine where everyone that needs help, that’s what the United Way does,” Mazey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7cWb_0jSh86EV00
United Way Brochure (WBOY – Image)

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties assists more than 20 agencies and 30 programs. The group has raised a little over $830,000 during its fundraising campaign , in which they hope to raise $1.3 million. The campaign helps them funnel money back into those agencies and programs.

Pantry Plus More delivers meals, hygiene items, clothing and much more to schools and families in the area.

“It’s a good way to get started, but you can give everyday,” Metheny said.

If you’d like to volunteer with Pantry Plus More, you can learn more information on their Facebook page or their website . If you’d like to donate to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, you can follow this link .

“No matter what you can give, it’s always nice to be kind to people,” Mazey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Fundraising underway for all-inclusive playground at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – SteppingStones in Monongalia County is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive, barrier-free playground for all ages at Mylan Park. Stepping Stones Executive Director Monica Marietta said the playground will be in the heart of Mylan Park near Miracle Field, the all-inclusive baseball diamond with a rubberized surface similar to what the new playground will have.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Local ‘Shop with a First Responder’ program needs donations

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – First responder agencies in Granville, Star City and Westover are teaming up and participating in the annual ‘Shop with a First Responder’ program. The program hopes to provide less fortunate families and kids in the area with gifts just in time for the holiday season. Star City Police Chief Jessica […]
GRANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU expert helping growers deal with pests

Pesticides can be a useful tool in a gardeners arsenal against pests, but they pose their own fair share of issues. That is why an expert from West Virginia University Extension is sharing the safe alternatives to pesticides and what advantages they have over them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mylan Park’s inaugural ‘Swim-A-Thon’ set for Sunday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is set to host its inaugural Swim-A-Thon on Sunday. The event is an end-of-the-year fundraiser to help Mylan Park continue its services to the public. “A facility like this needs upkeep,” Mylan Park Director of Aquatics and Track, Jennifer Lainhart said. “We are a non-profit […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to hold first ever Paws with Claus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have a furry friend listen up! Wheeling is hosting it’s first ever Paws with Claus at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park. Bring your camera and your well-behaved pooch for a picture with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. There will also be Raffle basket tickets […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy