Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights

Watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday afternoon in London, courtesy of ESPN and other outlets. The Fury vs. Chisora 3 event took place Dec. 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Tyson Fury (33-0-1) and Derek Chisora (33-13) clashed in a WBC heavyweight title contest for the night’s main event.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa

A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 42 video: Francis Marshall scores brutal KO of Marcelo Rojo to stay unbeaten

Francis Marshall will have a highlight-reel knockout to remember from his octagon debut at UFC on ESPN 42. Marshall (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), a 23-year-old featherweight prospect off Dana White’s Contender Series, made quite an impression in his official UFC debut on Saturday when he brutally knocked out Marcelo Rojo (16-9 MMA, 0-3 UFC) in the second round of their fight at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”

Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
MISSOURI STATE
MMA Fighting

UFC Orlando Gambling Preview: Does Kevin Holland know secret to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s powers?

It’s been awhile! After a light week following UFC 281 and an off-week for Thanksgiving, the UFC is finally back with another offering as the move into their final stretch of events for 2022, and this one is quite good. UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight clash between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and rising star Kevin Holland, and backed up with 14 more fights, including a top 10 heavyweight slugfest. It’s a lot of fights and should be a lot of fun, so let’s get to the bets.
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Talks Jon Jones Steroid Ban & Predicts Potential Comeback Fight with Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones could have been on steroids in the past. Rogan gave his prediction for a potential fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is as excited as the fans for the comeback of Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He managed to edge out Reyes on the judges’ scorecards in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
bjpenndotcom

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
COLORADO STATE

