Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
Wichita Eagle
Tracy Cortez explains how ‘good mentor’ Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish
Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights
Watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday afternoon in London, courtesy of ESPN and other outlets. The Fury vs. Chisora 3 event took place Dec. 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Tyson Fury (33-0-1) and Derek Chisora (33-13) clashed in a WBC heavyweight title contest for the night’s main event.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor settles UFC 223 bus attack lawsuit with Michael Chiesa
A lawsuit between Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa stemming from an infamous Brooklyn bus attack at UFC 223 in 2018 has finally been settled, per MMA Fighting. McGregor, who has been no stranger to legal trouble over the years, was sued by Chiesa after throwing a dolly through a bus window prior to UFC 223 in New York City over four years ago. The incident left Chiesa with multiple lacerations on his face and forced “Maverick” to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Anthony Pettis for that same weekend.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Rafael dos Anjos won’t rule out Lightweight return, but he’s done chasing Islam Makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos appears to be entering a new stage of his career. For the last ten years, he’s faced nothing but top contenders, enduring a grueling schedule against elite opposition. He won the Lightweight championship, but since losing that crown, “RDA” has remained committed to hunting gold at either Welterweight or Lightweight.
UFC on ESPN 42 video: Francis Marshall scores brutal KO of Marcelo Rojo to stay unbeaten
Francis Marshall will have a highlight-reel knockout to remember from his octagon debut at UFC on ESPN 42. Marshall (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), a 23-year-old featherweight prospect off Dana White’s Contender Series, made quite an impression in his official UFC debut on Saturday when he brutally knocked out Marcelo Rojo (16-9 MMA, 0-3 UFC) in the second round of their fight at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Daniel Cormier admits he agrees with Glover Teixeira’s approach in declining new UFC 282 matchup: “I would do the same thing”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier understands why Glover Teixeira isn’t fighting later this month. The Brazilian has been out of action since UFC 275 in June. In that outing in Singapore, Teixeira looked to make his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was a back-and-forth one, but it was ‘Denisa’ who emerged victorious thanks to a fifth-round submission.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando Gambling Preview: Does Kevin Holland know secret to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s powers?
It’s been awhile! After a light week following UFC 281 and an off-week for Thanksgiving, the UFC is finally back with another offering as the move into their final stretch of events for 2022, and this one is quite good. UFC Orlando is headlined by a welterweight clash between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and rising star Kevin Holland, and backed up with 14 more fights, including a top 10 heavyweight slugfest. It’s a lot of fights and should be a lot of fun, so let’s get to the bets.
UFC on ESPN 42 predictions: No unanimous picks in Orlando
The UFC is back on the road this week in Florida with big-name welterweights atop the lineup. UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid...
Yardbarker
Paddy Pimblett believes fight against Conor McGregor “would be the biggest pay-per-view” in UFC history
Paddy Pimblett has claimed a fight against Conor McGregor would break all the UFC pay-per-view records. Since arriving in the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2021, Pimblett has made waves in the world of MMA. He has gone 3-0 in the organisation and is now fighting in the co-main event spot of a UFC pay-per-view card.
Ariel Helwani provides positive update on latest contact negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC
Ariel Helwani has provided a positive update on the latest contract negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. The 40 year old MMA reporter believes that Francis Ngannou and the UFC will come to an agreement. The last time Ngannou fought in the Octagon was in January of this year...
MMA Fighting
Alberta commission follows Ontario, halts gambling on UFC fights for ‘possible risks of wagering integrity’
Alberta has joined fellow Canadian province Ontario in halting any UFC wagering. On Friday, a spokesperson for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis confirmed to MMA Fighting that the AGLC has stopped offering and accepting wagers on UFC events — a decision that was made on Dec. 1. TSN was first to report the news.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return. The 43 year old commentator believes McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion will return to action in 2023 and has given his insight into who he feels the Irishman will meet with inside the Octagon next.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
Joe Rogan Talks Jon Jones Steroid Ban & Predicts Potential Comeback Fight with Francis Ngannou
Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones could have been on steroids in the past. Rogan gave his prediction for a potential fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is as excited as the fans for the comeback of Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He managed to edge out Reyes on the judges’ scorecards in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: What happens to James Krause now, and UFC’s response to suspicious betting
The UFC has released a statement in regards to an ongoing gambling investigation, one that has effected not only James Krause and Darrick Minner, but any fighter who chooses to train with Krause or at his gym. Following the statement’s release, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give...
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
MMA Fighting
‘Reug Reug’ vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov moved to ONE on Prime Video 5, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd unification bout off
“Reug Reug” will be needed a little earlier than expected. The popular ONE Championship heavyweight — a.k.a. Oumar Kane — now fights Jasur Mirzamukhamedov Friday at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila, Philippines, a rescheduling from ONE Championship 164, which takes place Saturday in Singapore. ONE...
