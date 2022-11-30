Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones could have been on steroids in the past. Rogan gave his prediction for a potential fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is as excited as the fans for the comeback of Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He managed to edge out Reyes on the judges’ scorecards in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.

