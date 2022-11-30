Read full article on original website
Related
generalaviationnews.com
Cracked cylinder ends flight early
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was direct ZZZ and had...
generalaviationnews.com
Exhausted pilot loses control of plane while landing
The pilot, who was recovering from a recent illness, told investigators that after hand-propping the tailwheel-equipped Super Chief’s engine to start it, he became extremely tired. Later during the flight, he realized he was too tired to continue and returned to the airport in Blountstown, Florida, to land. During...
generalaviationnews.com
ASA updates Air Carrier Operations textbook
Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has updated its textbook, “Air Carrier Operations.”. The college-level text is used for Air Carrier Flight Operations and Airline Operations courses, as well as Airline Dispatcher Training courses, according to ASA officials. It also is “excellent preparation for airline interviews and initial airline pilot training,” they noted.
generalaviationnews.com
Expounding on the expansion of the FAA’s weather cameras
Pilots who want to learn more about the expansion of the FAA’s weather camera network — and find out how they can request a weather camera near their location — can attend a free webinar Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on the agency’s YouTube channel. The FAA...
generalaviationnews.com
Fans flock to Wings Over Camarillo
One of my favorite air shows is Wings Over Camarillo at Camarillo Airport (KCMA) in California — and I’m not the only one, judging by the fans who attended the 41st show in 2022. One reason is the fly-in ambience found with smaller scale events. Without the overwhelming...
Comments / 0