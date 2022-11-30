Phoenix detectives investigate hit and run that left man dead

Phoenix detectives were investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a car collision involving a pedestrian near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the location, they saw an injured man in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man was later identified as 55-year-old John Franklin, according to Phoenix police. Franklin did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives said they learned Franklin was trying to cross Baseline Road when he was struck by a westbound car. The unknown driver left the location before officers arrived, according to Phoenix police.

Detectives were searching for the driver. Anyone with information can contact Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers.