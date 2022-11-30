Day 13 sees Group G and Group H lead us into the knockout phase. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action has arrived this Friday as Group H plays out from 10:00 a.m. ET and then Group G comes to a close from 2:00 p.m. ET. Portugal and Brazil, the two main names of the day, are already through regardless of their results which leaves Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay to battle it out for the two remaining spots. These final group games are proving highly dramatic as Thursday's slate proved with big guns Belgium and Germany being dismissed from their respective groups. The Serbians vs. the Swiss should be an electric affair while the Ghanaians and Uruguayans meet again 12 years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be another dramatic day and we will be here to lead you through it all.

1 DAY AGO