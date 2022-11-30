Read full article on original website
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Matthew Arce Is ‘Saving LA’ and This is How He’s Doing ItjzonazariLos Angeles, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
AP News Summary at 3:24 p.m. EST
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black customers, Jewish or Islamic people, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court 's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, the latest collision of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. The designer and her supporters say that ruling against...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Cawthorn broke rules over 'meme' crypto, told to pay $14K
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican’s purchase of LGB Coin, named for the chant “Let’s Go Brandon” mocking Democratic President Joe Biden. The committee found Cawthorn, who lost his reelection bid in May’s primary, “acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House” based on his total conduct, according to the panel’s report and admonishment released Tuesday. That conduct, the report found, included “his repeated and knowing promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he held a financial interest.” “While cryptocurrency promotion, particularly of a ‘meme coin,’ may be a novel issue before the committee, whether a member may promote an asset in which that member has a financial interest is not a novel question,” the report said. Cawthorn also was told to pay $1,000 in late fees on reports filed for his cryptocurrency transactions.
The US's experimental 'lighting carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, top US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
Xin Wang and A. Christian van Gorder: Politicians targeting Chinese aren’t shooting straight
In Yunnan, Western China, one occasionally encounters an intriguing proverb: “If one visits China for a month, he can write a book. If one visits China for a year, he can write but an article. But if one stays longer, he cannot write anything of China!”. To know China...
