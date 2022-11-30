Basketball: CCCA Boys Tournament; Calallen Battle of the Bay, Rockport Toast of the Coast

BOYS

CORPUS CHRISTI COACHES ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT

Pool A — Carroll, Elgin, SA St. Stephens

Pool B — Annapolis Christian Academy, Rockport-Fulton, Mission Sharyland

Pool C — Ray, New Braunfels, Santa Maria

Pool D — Veterans Memorial, SA Sotomayor, Sharyland Pioneer

Pool E — King, Pearsall, SA Brackenridge

Pool F — Moody, SA Lee, Santa Rosa

Pool G — Miller, Kingsville, SA Highlands

Pool H — Falfurrias, John Paul II, McAllen Memorial

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Carroll HS

Rockport-Fulton 67, ACA 40; Carroll 58, Elgin 37; Sharyland 53, ACA 30; St. Stephens 53, Elgin 41; Rockport-Fulton 77, Sharyland 65; Carroll 59, St. Stephens 50

Ray HS

New Braunfels 60, Ray 39; Veterans Memorial 65, Sharyland Pioneer 36; New Braunfels 71, Santa Maria 39; SA Sotomayor 54, Sharyland Pioneer 50; Ray 75, Santa Maria 54; Veterans Memorial 70, SA Sotomayor 46

King HS

Main Gym

SA Lee 62, Moody 47; King 52, Pearsall 48; SA Highlands 90, Kingsville 56; McAllen Memorial 72, John Paul 30; Santa Rosa 71, Moody 66; SA Brackenridge 66, King 39

Back Gym

Miller 68, Kingsville 36; John Paul II 56, King JV 33; SA Lee 71, Santa Rosa 45; SA Breckenridge 73, Pearsall 54; Miller 74, SA Highlands 63; McAllen Memorial 75, King JV 19

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GOLD BRACKET

Carroll HS Main gym unless otherwise noted

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Rockport-Fulton 54, Carroll 52

Game 2: New Braunfels def. Veterans Memorial

Game 3: San Antonio Brackenridge def. SA Lee, 1 p.m.

Game 4: McAllen Memorial def. Miller

Championship Semifinals

Game 7: New Braunfels def. Rockport-Fulton

Game 8: SA Brackenridge def. McAllen Memorial

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: Veterans Memorial def. Carroll

Game 6: SA Lee def. Miller

SILVER BRACKET

King HS

Quarterfinals

Game 1: St. Stephens 67, Sharyland 55

Game 2: Ray 49, SA Sotomayor 47

Game 3: King 53, Santa Rosa 43

Game 4: SA Highlands 97, John Paul II 49

Championship Semifinals

Game 7: Ray 49, St. Stephens 46

Game 8: SA Highlands 68, King 44

Consolation Semifinals

Game 5: SA Sotomayor 73, Sharyland 46

Game 6: Santa Rosa def. John Paul II

BRONZE BRACKET

Ray HS unless otherwise noted

Quarterfinals

Game 1: ACA 52, Elgin 48

Game 2: Sharyland Pioneer 44, Santa Maria 38

Game 3: Moody 72, Pearsall 43

Game 4: Kingsville 79, King JV 32

Championship semifinals

Game 7: Sharyland Pioneer 50, ACA 43

Game 8: Moody vs. Kingsville, 7 p.m., Main Gym

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Elgin vs. Santa Maria, 5:30 p.m., King Back Gym

Game 6: Pearsall vs. King JV, 5:30 p.m., Main Gym

SATURDAY’S GAMES

GOLD BRACKET

Carroll HS

Guarantee Game

Carroll 68, Miller 45

Consolation Final

SA Lee vs. Veterans Memorial, 11 a.m.

Third-place Game

Rockport-Fulton vs. McAllen Memorial, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game

New Braunfels vs. SA Brackenridge, 2 p.m.

SILVER BRACKET

King HS Main Gym

Guarantee Game

Sharyland vs. John Paul II, 9:30 a.m.

Consolation Final

SA Sotomayor vs. Santa Rosa, 11 a.m.

Third place game

St. Stephens vs. King, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Ray vs. SA Highlands, 2 p.m.

BRONZE BRACKET

Ray HS Main Gym

Guarantee Game

Santa Maria vs. King JV, 9:30 a.m.

Consolation Final

Elgin vs. Pearsall, 11 a.m.

Third-place Game

Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Kingsville, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Moody vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 2 p.m.

ARANSAS PASS BEST OF THE BAY TOURNAMENT

Aransas Pass High School

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Aransas Pass 71, Hallettsville 37; Aransas Pass 29, Canyon Lake 29; West Oso 65, Calallen 60; Roma 78, Gregory-Portland 77, 2 OT; West Oso 61, Zapata 51; Sinton 59, Robstown 52; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 81, Robstown 26; Canyon Lake 61, Hallettsville 44; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 68, Sinton 58; Hardin-Jefferson 73, Gregory-Portland 27; Zapata 51, Calallen 50, OT; Hardin-Jefferson 86, Roma 41

FRIDAY'S GAMES

QUARTERFINALS

Hardin-Jefferson 77, Zapata 27; Little Cypress Mauriceville 71, Canyon Lake 40; Roma 79, West Oso 53; Aransas Pass 65, Sinton 49

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

Hardin-Jefferson 62, Little Cypress Mauriceville 56; Roma 48, Aransas Pass 46

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Sinton 63, West Oso 56; Canyon Lake 57, Zapata 36

GUARANTEED GAMES

Gregory-Portland 57, Hallettsville 39; Calallen 46, Robstown 35; Hallettsville 56, Calallen 52; Gregory-Portland 81, Robstown 37

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Halletsville 49, Robstown 44; Gregory Portland 70, Calallen 35; Zapata 60, West Oso 55

CONSOLIATION FINAL

Canyon Lake 67, Sinton 42

THIRD-PLACE GAME

Little Cypress Mauriceville 57, Aransas Pass 41

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Hardin Jefferson 68, Roma 37

GUARANTEE GAMES

Gregory-Portland 70, Calallen 35

GIRLS

BATTLE OF THE BAY

Calallen High School

THURSDAY’S GAMES

A Gym

West Oso 42, Poth 32; Kaufman 45, Calallen 35; Plano East 52, Grand Oaks 44; Fort Bend Austin 54, CE King 32; Alvin 50, Bastrop 13; Calallen 43, Columbus 42; San Angelo Central 44, Killeen 38

B Gym

Beeville 58, La Vernia 36; Alamo Heights 69, Giddings 31; Poth 38, Klein Forest 35; Village School 45, Fort Bend Elkins 38; Killeen 49, La Joya 40; Plano East 35, Cy Springs 22; Beaumont West Brook 41, Marble Falls 35

FRIDAY’S GAMES

A Gym

Kaufman 49, Alvin 46; Beeville 42, Fort Bend Elkins 33; Stephenville vs. La Vernia, noon; Alamo Heights 65, Klein Forest 42; Calallen 52, Bastrop 21; Beaumont West Brook 47, Grand Oaks 29; Cy Springs 41, Marble Falls 33; Beaumont West Brook 41, Plano East 37

B Gym

Columbus 56, Bastrop 20; West Oso 46, Klein Forest 32; Calallen 44, Alvin 39; Cy Springs 53, Grand Oaks 49; Plano East 46, Marble Falls 28; Fort Bend Austin 61, Killeen 33; San Angelo Central 65, La Joya 53; Houston CE King 45, Killeen 38

Junior High Gym

Stephenville 47, Village School 32; Poth 39, Giddings 27; Houston CE King 60, San Angelo Central 44; Fort Bend Austin 70, La Joya 27; Fort Bend Elkins 55, La Vernia 44; Columbus 48, Kaufman 47; West Oso 58, Alamo Heights 44

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Pool A Results

Conroe Grand Oaks 36, Marble Falls 25; Beaumont West Brook 49, Cypress Springs 44

Pool B Results

Fort Bend Austin 49, San Angelo Central 30; C.E. King 55, La Joya 41

Pool C Results

Stephenville 47, Fort Bend Elkins 21; Beeville 56, Houston Village School 49; Houston Village School 35, La Vernia 25; Beeville 51, Stephenville 43

Pool D Results

Klein Forest 50, Giddings 35; West Oso 40, Giddings 33; Alamo Heights 35, Poth 26

Pool E Results

Kaufman 55, Bastrop 29, Columbus 61, Alvin 44

TOAST OF THE COAST

Rockport-Fulton High School

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Competition Gym

Flour Bluff 47, Aransas Pass 30; Kingsville vs. Southwest Legacy 12:30 p.m.; Aransas Pass vs. Hidalgo, 2 p.m.; Southwest Legacy vs. Flour Bluff, 3:30 p.m.; Hidalgo vs. Kingsville 5 p.m.

Green Gym

Rockport-Fulton vs. King, 12:30 p.m.; Kerrville Tivy vs. The Colony, 12:30 p.m.; King vs. Weslaco East 2 p.m.; The Colony vs. Rockport-Fulton 3:30 p.m.; Weslaco East vs. Kerrville Tivy, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Competition Gym

The Colony vs. Weslaco East, 10:30 a.m.; Rockport-Fulton vs. Kerrville Tivy, 12 p.m.; King vs. The Colony, 1:30 p.m.; Weslaco East vs. Rockport-Fulton, 3 p.m.; Kerrville Tivy vs. King, 4:30 p.m.

Green Gym

Southwest Legacy vs. Hidalgo, 10:30 a.m.; Flour Bluff vs. Kingsville, 12 p.m.; Aransas Pass vs. Southwest Legacy, 1:30 p.m.; Hidalgo vs. Flour Bluff, 3 p.m; Kingsville vs Aransas Pass, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Competition Gym

The Colony 45, Flour Bluff 39; Kerrville Tivy 38, Aransas Pass 18

Green Gym

5th Pool A vs. 5th Pool B, 10:30 a.m.; 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B, 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Basketball: CCCA Boys Tournament; Calallen Battle of the Bay, Rockport Toast of the Coast