Basketball: CCCA Boys Tournament; Calallen Battle of the Bay, Rockport Toast of the Coast
BOYS
CORPUS CHRISTI COACHES ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT
Pool A — Carroll, Elgin, SA St. Stephens
Pool B — Annapolis Christian Academy, Rockport-Fulton, Mission Sharyland
Pool C — Ray, New Braunfels, Santa Maria
Pool D — Veterans Memorial, SA Sotomayor, Sharyland Pioneer
Pool E — King, Pearsall, SA Brackenridge
Pool F — Moody, SA Lee, Santa Rosa
Pool G — Miller, Kingsville, SA Highlands
Pool H — Falfurrias, John Paul II, McAllen Memorial
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Carroll HS
Rockport-Fulton 67, ACA 40; Carroll 58, Elgin 37; Sharyland 53, ACA 30; St. Stephens 53, Elgin 41; Rockport-Fulton 77, Sharyland 65; Carroll 59, St. Stephens 50
Ray HS
New Braunfels 60, Ray 39; Veterans Memorial 65, Sharyland Pioneer 36; New Braunfels 71, Santa Maria 39; SA Sotomayor 54, Sharyland Pioneer 50; Ray 75, Santa Maria 54; Veterans Memorial 70, SA Sotomayor 46
King HS
Main Gym
SA Lee 62, Moody 47; King 52, Pearsall 48; SA Highlands 90, Kingsville 56; McAllen Memorial 72, John Paul 30; Santa Rosa 71, Moody 66; SA Brackenridge 66, King 39
Back Gym
Miller 68, Kingsville 36; John Paul II 56, King JV 33; SA Lee 71, Santa Rosa 45; SA Breckenridge 73, Pearsall 54; Miller 74, SA Highlands 63; McAllen Memorial 75, King JV 19
FRIDAY’S GAMES
GOLD BRACKET
Carroll HS Main gym unless otherwise noted
Quarterfinals
Game 1: Rockport-Fulton 54, Carroll 52
Game 2: New Braunfels def. Veterans Memorial
Game 3: San Antonio Brackenridge def. SA Lee, 1 p.m.
Game 4: McAllen Memorial def. Miller
Championship Semifinals
Game 7: New Braunfels def. Rockport-Fulton
Game 8: SA Brackenridge def. McAllen Memorial
Consolation Semifinals
Game 5: Veterans Memorial def. Carroll
Game 6: SA Lee def. Miller
SILVER BRACKET
King HS
Quarterfinals
Game 1: St. Stephens 67, Sharyland 55
Game 2: Ray 49, SA Sotomayor 47
Game 3: King 53, Santa Rosa 43
Game 4: SA Highlands 97, John Paul II 49
Championship Semifinals
Game 7: Ray 49, St. Stephens 46
Game 8: SA Highlands 68, King 44
Consolation Semifinals
Game 5: SA Sotomayor 73, Sharyland 46
Game 6: Santa Rosa def. John Paul II
BRONZE BRACKET
Ray HS unless otherwise noted
Quarterfinals
Game 1: ACA 52, Elgin 48
Game 2: Sharyland Pioneer 44, Santa Maria 38
Game 3: Moody 72, Pearsall 43
Game 4: Kingsville 79, King JV 32
Championship semifinals
Game 7: Sharyland Pioneer 50, ACA 43
Game 8: Moody vs. Kingsville, 7 p.m., Main Gym
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: Elgin vs. Santa Maria, 5:30 p.m., King Back Gym
Game 6: Pearsall vs. King JV, 5:30 p.m., Main Gym
SATURDAY’S GAMES
GOLD BRACKET
Carroll HS
Guarantee Game
Carroll 68, Miller 45
Consolation Final
SA Lee vs. Veterans Memorial, 11 a.m.
Third-place Game
Rockport-Fulton vs. McAllen Memorial, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game
New Braunfels vs. SA Brackenridge, 2 p.m.
SILVER BRACKET
King HS Main Gym
Guarantee Game
Sharyland vs. John Paul II, 9:30 a.m.
Consolation Final
SA Sotomayor vs. Santa Rosa, 11 a.m.
Third place game
St. Stephens vs. King, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game
Ray vs. SA Highlands, 2 p.m.
BRONZE BRACKET
Ray HS Main Gym
Guarantee Game
Santa Maria vs. King JV, 9:30 a.m.
Consolation Final
Elgin vs. Pearsall, 11 a.m.
Third-place Game
Annapolis Christian Academy vs. Kingsville, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game
Moody vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 2 p.m.
ARANSAS PASS BEST OF THE BAY TOURNAMENT
Aransas Pass High School
THURSDAY'S SCORES
Aransas Pass 71, Hallettsville 37; Aransas Pass 29, Canyon Lake 29; West Oso 65, Calallen 60; Roma 78, Gregory-Portland 77, 2 OT; West Oso 61, Zapata 51; Sinton 59, Robstown 52; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 81, Robstown 26; Canyon Lake 61, Hallettsville 44; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 68, Sinton 58; Hardin-Jefferson 73, Gregory-Portland 27; Zapata 51, Calallen 50, OT; Hardin-Jefferson 86, Roma 41
FRIDAY'S GAMES
QUARTERFINALS
Hardin-Jefferson 77, Zapata 27; Little Cypress Mauriceville 71, Canyon Lake 40; Roma 79, West Oso 53; Aransas Pass 65, Sinton 49
CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS
Hardin-Jefferson 62, Little Cypress Mauriceville 56; Roma 48, Aransas Pass 46
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
Sinton 63, West Oso 56; Canyon Lake 57, Zapata 36
GUARANTEED GAMES
Gregory-Portland 57, Hallettsville 39; Calallen 46, Robstown 35; Hallettsville 56, Calallen 52; Gregory-Portland 81, Robstown 37
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Halletsville 49, Robstown 44; Gregory Portland 70, Calallen 35; Zapata 60, West Oso 55
CONSOLIATION FINAL
Canyon Lake 67, Sinton 42
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Little Cypress Mauriceville 57, Aransas Pass 41
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Hardin Jefferson 68, Roma 37
GUARANTEE GAMES
Gregory-Portland 70, Calallen 35
GIRLS
BATTLE OF THE BAY
Calallen High School
THURSDAY’S GAMES
A Gym
West Oso 42, Poth 32; Kaufman 45, Calallen 35; Plano East 52, Grand Oaks 44; Fort Bend Austin 54, CE King 32; Alvin 50, Bastrop 13; Calallen 43, Columbus 42; San Angelo Central 44, Killeen 38
B Gym
Beeville 58, La Vernia 36; Alamo Heights 69, Giddings 31; Poth 38, Klein Forest 35; Village School 45, Fort Bend Elkins 38; Killeen 49, La Joya 40; Plano East 35, Cy Springs 22; Beaumont West Brook 41, Marble Falls 35
FRIDAY’S GAMES
A Gym
Kaufman 49, Alvin 46; Beeville 42, Fort Bend Elkins 33; Stephenville vs. La Vernia, noon; Alamo Heights 65, Klein Forest 42; Calallen 52, Bastrop 21; Beaumont West Brook 47, Grand Oaks 29; Cy Springs 41, Marble Falls 33; Beaumont West Brook 41, Plano East 37
B Gym
Columbus 56, Bastrop 20; West Oso 46, Klein Forest 32; Calallen 44, Alvin 39; Cy Springs 53, Grand Oaks 49; Plano East 46, Marble Falls 28; Fort Bend Austin 61, Killeen 33; San Angelo Central 65, La Joya 53; Houston CE King 45, Killeen 38
Junior High Gym
Stephenville 47, Village School 32; Poth 39, Giddings 27; Houston CE King 60, San Angelo Central 44; Fort Bend Austin 70, La Joya 27; Fort Bend Elkins 55, La Vernia 44; Columbus 48, Kaufman 47; West Oso 58, Alamo Heights 44
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Pool A Results
Conroe Grand Oaks 36, Marble Falls 25; Beaumont West Brook 49, Cypress Springs 44
Pool B Results
Fort Bend Austin 49, San Angelo Central 30; C.E. King 55, La Joya 41
Pool C Results
Stephenville 47, Fort Bend Elkins 21; Beeville 56, Houston Village School 49; Houston Village School 35, La Vernia 25; Beeville 51, Stephenville 43
Pool D Results
Klein Forest 50, Giddings 35; West Oso 40, Giddings 33; Alamo Heights 35, Poth 26
Pool E Results
Kaufman 55, Bastrop 29, Columbus 61, Alvin 44
TOAST OF THE COAST
Rockport-Fulton High School
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Competition Gym
Flour Bluff 47, Aransas Pass 30; Kingsville vs. Southwest Legacy 12:30 p.m.; Aransas Pass vs. Hidalgo, 2 p.m.; Southwest Legacy vs. Flour Bluff, 3:30 p.m.; Hidalgo vs. Kingsville 5 p.m.
Green Gym
Rockport-Fulton vs. King, 12:30 p.m.; Kerrville Tivy vs. The Colony, 12:30 p.m.; King vs. Weslaco East 2 p.m.; The Colony vs. Rockport-Fulton 3:30 p.m.; Weslaco East vs. Kerrville Tivy, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Competition Gym
The Colony vs. Weslaco East, 10:30 a.m.; Rockport-Fulton vs. Kerrville Tivy, 12 p.m.; King vs. The Colony, 1:30 p.m.; Weslaco East vs. Rockport-Fulton, 3 p.m.; Kerrville Tivy vs. King, 4:30 p.m.
Green Gym
Southwest Legacy vs. Hidalgo, 10:30 a.m.; Flour Bluff vs. Kingsville, 12 p.m.; Aransas Pass vs. Southwest Legacy, 1:30 p.m.; Hidalgo vs. Flour Bluff, 3 p.m; Kingsville vs Aransas Pass, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Competition Gym
The Colony 45, Flour Bluff 39; Kerrville Tivy 38, Aransas Pass 18
Green Gym
5th Pool A vs. 5th Pool B, 10:30 a.m.; 4th Pool A vs. 4th Pool B, 2 p.m.
