Philadelphia, PA

eastcoasttraveller.com

Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia

The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?

In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc

On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging

About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Why I’m Running for City Council At-Large

A few questions I get asked all the time are: Why City Council? Why now? Do I really think I’m going to be able to make a difference in Philadelphia? What do I know about, besides … street cleanups?. Let me give you an inside scoop on how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

Where to See Sparkling Holiday Lights Displays in Philadelphia

Deck the halls, and the walls, and the windows, and the trees, and, well, everything. Philly goes all-out for the holiday season and what better to show off our jolliness than to adorn every surface with string lights and wreaths. From the heart of South Philly where tradition never dies to delightful transformations of popular attractions and decked out shopping centers, here’s where you can see the biggest and brightest holiday light displays this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA

Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

What State Is Philadelphia In?

Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Fundraiser created to front the cost of SEPTA Key cards for asylum-seekers

A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum-seekers who recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas. In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Requiem for a leader

To many in Philadelphia’s Black community, former State Sen. T. Milton Street will be remembered as someone who fought for those who needed an advocate most. ABOVE PHOTO: T. Milton Street, the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, is seen in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Jimmy Lynn has rejected on Monday, March 21, 2011, Mayor Michael Nutter’s request to stop his predecessor’s brother from challenging him for re-election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA, PA

