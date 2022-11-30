Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia
The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
fox29.com
A special gradutation ceremony in Philadelphia marks returning citizens to the workforce
PHILADELPHIA - It’s been changing lives for five years and now the Uplift program is celebrating a new graduating class. "My name is Michael Dockerty. I am a universal, certified technician with my HVAC certification," Dockerty stated. Dockerty is so much more than that. He, along with several dozen...
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
billypenn.com
In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging
About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
Nina Ahmad, women’s advocate and entrepreneur seeks open council seat
A native of Bangladesh, Ahmad came to the U.S. alone when she was 21 and improved her English by watching U.S. television shows and waiting tables at a diner. Later she earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. The post Nina Ahmad, women’s advocate and entrepreneur seeks open council seat appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Why I’m Running for City Council At-Large
A few questions I get asked all the time are: Why City Council? Why now? Do I really think I’m going to be able to make a difference in Philadelphia? What do I know about, besides … street cleanups?. Let me give you an inside scoop on how...
Thrillist
Where to See Sparkling Holiday Lights Displays in Philadelphia
Deck the halls, and the walls, and the windows, and the trees, and, well, everything. Philly goes all-out for the holiday season and what better to show off our jolliness than to adorn every surface with string lights and wreaths. From the heart of South Philly where tradition never dies to delightful transformations of popular attractions and decked out shopping centers, here’s where you can see the biggest and brightest holiday light displays this season.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA
Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What State Is Philadelphia In?
Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
philadelphiaweekly.com
35 Best Brunch Spots in Philadelphia: Bottomless Mimosas, BYO Omelets, & More!
Is there anything better than a decadent brunch spread packed with savory dishes, bottomless mimosas, and wholesome chats with friends? Whether you’re recovering from a night out or meeting family in town, it always manages to hit the spot. Let’s dive into the 21 best brunch options in Philadelphia!
Theft of a Philly man's priceless collection of comics leads to a storybook ending
After KYW Newsradio ran a story about a Philadelphia man’s decades-old Archie comics collection being stolen, strangers poured out their support. Then he received a call that changed his life.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty
Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Fundraiser created to front the cost of SEPTA Key cards for asylum-seekers
A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum-seekers who recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas. In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
philasun.com
Requiem for a leader
To many in Philadelphia’s Black community, former State Sen. T. Milton Street will be remembered as someone who fought for those who needed an advocate most. ABOVE PHOTO: T. Milton Street, the brother of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, is seen in Philadelphia. Common Pleas Judge Jimmy Lynn has rejected on Monday, March 21, 2011, Mayor Michael Nutter’s request to stop his predecessor’s brother from challenging him for re-election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Comments / 0