ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers hear gun legislation during second hearing

By Natalie Fahmy
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5mN4_0jSh7HFY00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio bill aiming to reduce gun violence and address mental health issues had a second hearing Wednesday.

Sponsored by Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), Senate Bill 357 would ramp up gun restrictions in an effort to curb violence. Gun owner Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times in a mass shooting, testified for the bill on Tuesday.

“Too much stagnation has occurred on this issue in Ohio,” Austin said. “And I’m here to be supportive of somebody who wants to change that.”

Youngstown Police arrest two in separate chases

Austin said she is glad to see a conversation surrounding gun legislation in the state.

“Let’s come together, let’s sit at the table together, and let’s find those common ground solutions that we can move forward with,” Austin said. “I think that this is a long fight, there are many forms of gun violence and many solutions that need to be put into place. Some need to happen here, some need to happen in our communities.”

“It’s something when someone who has been through that tragedy has now dedicated her life to making sure it doesn’t happen again,” Dolan said.

Austin said she appreciates the increased liability this bill brings to both gun purchasers and sellers.

“We shouldn’t sell guns to prohibited people,” Austin said. “I also appreciated there is increased liability for people who sell guns to prohibited people without going through a background check.”

Dolan said some law enforcement said his bill does not go far enough after he took out the safety protection order .

“The police chiefs actually came out against this bill because they wanted the safety provision to remain in the bill. They don’t think this bill goes far enough,” Dolan said. “We’re always working but I’m not going to add back in the safety protection order.”

“There is a need to be able to intervene when someone is in crisis and temporarily transfer their firearm,” Austin said.

In a statement, Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas said, “I am encouraged by the recent committee hearings for Senate Bill 357, but it still does not do enough to address gun violence and keep Ohioans safe.”

“While this bill does not go as far as Senate Bill 351, the Defend Our Children Act, it takes positive steps to improve the processes we have to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people,” Thomas continued. “I urge my Republican colleagues to support these efforts and also schedule committee hearings on additional commonsense gun reform legislation, including the Defend our Children Act.”

Update: 2 dead following crash on Ohio Turnpike

“We’re trying to make sure that we get people help before they commit homicide, before they commit suicide,” Dolan said.

“Our vision at Whitney/Strong is that we have less people shot, that is absolutely the goal and we are not headed in the right direction,” Austin said. “We have increases in accidents, increases in mass shootings, domestic violence, homicides and suicide.”

Dolan said he is working with lawmakers in the statehouse to get this bill through before the end of the year. Another hearing for the bill is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 10

Westside Tim
3d ago

Gun legislation that would make sense: a consecutive 7 years instead of 3 for using a gun during a crime. A consecutive 10 is the perp had the gun under disability.

Reply(1)
3
YosemiteSam
3d ago

Vote out any politician that passes gun restrictions (laws). 2A🇺🇸

Reply
13
AP_000548.f88e72b087644573bf1c85a272103d1b.1559
3d ago

We have common sense gun laws. We need to stop letting criminals go free with no consequences.

Reply
4
Related
Cleveland.com

140 groups vow to defeat proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio Constitution: Capitol Letter

Doing the math: About 140 organizations that oppose the plan to increase the threshold for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to 60% at the ballot box from the current 50%-plus-one vote say that Ohio is the third state to consider this. Arkansas and South Dakota voters rejected 60% thresholds in their states. The groups for now are vocally opposing Ohio House Joint Resolution 6, but say if it passes and is put on the ballot, they will form a campaign committee to defeat it, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

Ohio Senate passes bill that reduces training for cosmetology, barber licenses

State lawmakers are moving a bill forward with new, controversial provisions that would reduce the amount of required training it would take to get a cosmetology and barber’s license. Instead of separate licenses for cosmetologists and barbers, the bill would create a single school license for both professions. The...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
HAWAII STATE
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy