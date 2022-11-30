ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

CD Coming Due? Why You Shouldn't Automatically Roll It Over

Holding out could work to your benefit. When a CD comes due, you can cash it out or roll it into a new CD. You may want to go the former route for one big reason. CD rates might climb even higher in the near future, so waiting to open a new one could benefit you.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:

