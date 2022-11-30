ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfax County considers turning vacant commercial space into emergency homeless shelters

Closed sign (via Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) With a high office and commercial vacancy rate and over 1,000 locals experiencing homelessness, Fairfax County is considering a zoning change that could use one problem to help solve the other. The proposal would allow unused commercial spaces, including office and hotel space, to be...
New lighting no longer part of Barton Hill tennis court upgrades in Reston

Upgraded lighting is no longer a component of upgrades to the Barton Hill tennis courts in Reston. Reston Association will not challenge the Oct. 26 vote by the Fairfax County Board of Appeals upholding an earlier decision to require additional approvals before lights can be installed at the facility. Board...
RESTON, VA
NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing

Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
RESTON, VA
Morning Notes

ICYMI: Man Killed in Crash on Capital Beltway — A tractor-trailer driver exited his vehicle after colliding with a sedan that ended up on the Beltway’s left shoulder near Braddock Road. While running over to the sedan, the man got hit by an SUV in the I-495 Express Lanes and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. [FFXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Local students build artwork inspired by atoms, now at Reston Town Center

A public art piece inspired by the connectivity and energy of atoms has been erected in Reston Town Center’s Hyatt Park. Called “Vidustria,” the installation is drawn from the word “vigor” and the Latin term “industria,” or energy. It’s the brainchild of students from South Lakes High School’s STEAM Public Art Program.
RESTON, VA
Wreaths Across America to honor veterans buried at Herndon cemetery

More than 920 military veterans laid to rest at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon will be honored during a special ceremony later this month. The Town of Herndon is working with the Herndon Woman’s Club and Wreaths Across America for the remembrance ceremony, which is open to the public and begins at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.
HERNDON, VA

