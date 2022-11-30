The Utah Olympic Oval might have some competition for the “Fastest Ice on Earth” moniker after this week’s IBSF World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park. The record books at the park’s bobsled/skeleton track were rewritten on Thursday, as the world’s best skeleton athletes took advantage of the track’s improvements since the circuit was last in Park City in 2017. The top nine finishers in the women’s field posted times in both heats that were faster than Noelle Pikus-Pace’s previous track record of 49.74 seconds. Three men did the same against the old track record of 48.5 seconds, and four more had individual heats that were faster. The fastest time of the day for the women was Mirela Rahneva of Canada’s 49.12 seconds en route to a first-place finish overall, and the men’s best time was winner Christopher Grotheer of Germany at 48.12 seconds.

