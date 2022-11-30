Read full article on original website
Park Record
Park City Singers celebrate its 25th anniversary holiday season￼
After taking the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons off due to pandemic concerns, the Park City Singers are back in full force this year for two live and in-person concerts at the Park City Community Church. Not so coincidentally, these two concerts, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and...
Park Record
Sliders rewrite record books in Park City
The Utah Olympic Oval might have some competition for the “Fastest Ice on Earth” moniker after this week’s IBSF World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park. The record books at the park’s bobsled/skeleton track were rewritten on Thursday, as the world’s best skeleton athletes took advantage of the track’s improvements since the circuit was last in Park City in 2017. The top nine finishers in the women’s field posted times in both heats that were faster than Noelle Pikus-Pace’s previous track record of 49.74 seconds. Three men did the same against the old track record of 48.5 seconds, and four more had individual heats that were faster. The fastest time of the day for the women was Mirela Rahneva of Canada’s 49.12 seconds en route to a first-place finish overall, and the men’s best time was winner Christopher Grotheer of Germany at 48.12 seconds.
Park Record
Park City Treble Makers looking to warm up the holiday season
A winter chill is in the air, and the Park City Treble Makers are warming up their voices in preparation for their Christmas concert run. The season opens on Dec. 4 with two performances during the Park City Community Church services and an evening performance at Jeremy Ranch Country Club. The all-female a cappella choir will also perform at Summit Vista senior living center on Dec. 8 and the Park City Senior Center on Dec. 9.
Park Record
Park City makes Conde Nast Traveler’s list of Best Places to Go in the U.S.
Condé Nast Traveler, the influential travel publication, has included Park City in its list of the 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S. next year, potentially providing a boost to the tourism industry at a time when there are concerns in the community about the impact of the visitors.
Park Record
Editorial: Who’s the fairest of them all?
One of the great human desires, experienced by practically everyone who has ever tried a pose in the mirror (which is surely practically everyone), is to see ourselves as others see us. Which is impossible. Yet we persist. And we are not driven by vanity alone. Have you ever seen...
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
