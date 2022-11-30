Read full article on original website
Kristopher Adams
3d ago
So beautiful. The Pillars of Creation have long been my favorite astronomical image. It’s nice to see it differently. Very lovely.
12
unitedwestand
2d ago
truly magnificent, anyone that believes all the beauty in our entire universe was created by an explosion and not God is insane. honestly the best painters throughout history have done nothing more beautiful than the magic of the universe including earth and humans.
6
Earl Sinks
2d ago
this is God's work .this is not evolution. this is the creation of God. ....so beautiful
6
