Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel observes its first UAE National Day
In the latest milestone for the Abraham Accords, Thursday marked the first observance of UAE National Day in Israel. On Dec. 2 each year, the UAE—which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco—celebrates the union of its seven emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president’s security detail boosted for Gulf visit after online threats
Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s personal security will be increased following online threats ahead of his scheduled visit to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. In one of the threats, Herzog was portrayed as a kind of devil, with reddened eyes and lips and flames behind him. Stamped beneath his distorted image was the word: “Criminal,” Channel 12 reported.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud, Religious Zionist parties sign coalition agreement, paving the way to a new government
The Likud and Religious Zionist parties reached a coalition agreement on Thursday evening that clears the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government backed by 64 members of Israel’s Knesset. Under the accord, Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich will become finance minister for two years under...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA’s World Zionist Village to significantly expand Israel study abroad program
The Jewish National Fund-USA has announced what it calls its largest project yet. At its national conference earlier this month, the organization shared plans to establish the World Zionist Village in Beersheva, along with a second campus of the Hod Hasharon-based Alexander Muss High School in Israel (AMHSI). The project...
Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified
Palestinians have pushed back against Israeli police claims that an Israeli border police officer who shot to death a 22-year-old Palestinian at close range acted in self-defense
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior Islamic Jihad commander killed during clashes with IDF near Jenin
A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander and another terrorist were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, according to the IDF. Israeli security forces came under fire during an arrest raid in the village of Wadi Burqin, according to the Israeli military. The Israeli forces returned fire, killing PIJ commander Muhammad Saadi and Naeem Zubeidi, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel Museum inaugurates exhibit to mark India’s 75th birthday
The Israel Museum on Thursday inaugurated an exhibit titled “Body of Faith: Sculpture from the National Museum of India,” to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla were slated to attend the launch event in Jerusalem.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Global index: Tel Aviv drops from first to third most expensive city
Tel Aviv is no longer the most expensive city in the world, dropping from first place last year to third in the 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living Index, released on Wednesday by the Economist Intelligence Unit. New York City and Singapore shared the top spot, with Hong Kong and Los...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Iranian regime has plotted to kill Jews overseas, including philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Iranian regime has launched dozens of plots to kill its perceived enemies abroad, including Jews, among them the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Iranian regime dramatically intensified its targeting of overseas figures after the United States...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid observes Israel-US military drills simulating strike on Iran nuke sites
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground control center on Wednesday to observe a series of joint exercises with the U.S. military simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other regional threats. Lapid was joined by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Cleveland Jewish News
China’s global goals and alliances threaten the world. Here is why
As China’s global ambitions – militarily, technologically, and economically – remain unanswered by the U.S., the world’s only superpower with the capability and wherewithal to meet global challenges, threats to our standing and the security of our allies around the world are growing at a frightening pace.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: Iran attacked at least 16 civilian vessels in Mideast in past five years
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday told the defense attaches of over 30 countries that Iran had conducted at least 16 attacks on civilian vessels in the region over the past five years. “Iran is a global and regional challenge and also a threat to the State of Israel....
Cleveland Jewish News
Abe Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me and American Jews
(JTA) — Abe Foxman, the past Anti-Defamation League leader who long has said that nothing could separate him from support for Israel, now says the leaders of an extreme party could do the trick if they get their way in coalition talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF host annual ‘Errands Day’ for Lone Soldiers
Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) and Friends of the IDF (FIDF) hosted their annual “Personal Errands Day” for lone soldiers in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The event, in cooperation with the IDF Human Resources Department and Yahad (“United for Israel’s Soldiers”), brought together more than 40 different government ministries and organizations to create a one-day, one-stop shop for all the services soldiers without family in the country might need during their services.
Comments / 0