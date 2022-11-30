ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXII 12

Helping United Furniture Industries workers after closing | Editorial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I don’t know if I have anything made by United Furniture Industries in my house, but if I do, I’m putting it to the curb. I'll treat it just like this company treated members of our community when, right before Thanksgiving, it fired all its employees; 2,700 men and women lost their jobs while they slept, each receiving an email or text telling them their job was gone.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County

VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
High Point University

HPU Poll: North Carolinians Respond to the 2022 Election Results

State residents saw a lot of negative campaigning in 2022 and do not expect the political parties to work together in Washington or in Raleigh. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, about one-third (32%) of North Carolinians said they have a lot of confidence that the 2022 election results accurately reflect the votes that were cast, and another 39% said they have some confidence in the results. Only 20% said they have no confidence in the election results.
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC furniture company lays off employees without warning

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Several County Commissioners Expected To Swear At Next Meeting

The Guilford County commissioners only hold a regular meeting in the morning once every two years, and it’s always a very nice meeting for a number of reasons. The commissioners' meeting room in the Old Guilford County Court House usually has Christmas decorations up; the outgoing commissioners say their parting words, and the new commissioners – as well as those reelected – are sworn into office while their families stand with them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

