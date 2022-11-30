Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
WXII 12
Helping United Furniture Industries workers after closing | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I don’t know if I have anything made by United Furniture Industries in my house, but if I do, I’m putting it to the curb. I'll treat it just like this company treated members of our community when, right before Thanksgiving, it fired all its employees; 2,700 men and women lost their jobs while they slept, each receiving an email or text telling them their job was gone.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ventilation Systems Manufacturer to Invest $100 Million in North Carolina Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ventilation systems used in...
Businesses try and help employees laid off by United Furniture Industries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With just less than four weeks before Christmas, businesses across the Triad are trying to help employees laid-off from United Furniture Industries. If you remember, back in July the company announced a round of layoffs. Last week, they fired the rest of its employees leaving thousands without a job.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County
VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
WXII 12
‘The Wrong Number' bar bought from telemarketer settlements opens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bar bought from a telemarketer settlement is now open in downtown Winston-Salem. The bar, called "The Wrong Number," opened last month on Fourth Street. It took over the former Bull’s Tavern. The bar’s owner, Omar Khouri, said there have been at least 20-30 instances...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
High Point University
HPU Poll: North Carolinians Respond to the 2022 Election Results
State residents saw a lot of negative campaigning in 2022 and do not expect the political parties to work together in Washington or in Raleigh. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, about one-third (32%) of North Carolinians said they have a lot of confidence that the 2022 election results accurately reflect the votes that were cast, and another 39% said they have some confidence in the results. Only 20% said they have no confidence in the election results.
rhinotimes.com
City of Greensboro Wishes Its Employees A Very Politically Correct Holiday Season
An email from the City of Greensboro’s Human Resources Department doesn’t say “Bah-humbug!” but it does lay out so many rules and regulations about how to celebrate Christmas – sorry, the “Holiday Season” – that some city employees may forgo celebrating at the office at all.
rhinotimes.com
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
NC furniture company lays off employees without warning
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
wfmynews2.com
Swatting explained: The growing trend behind fake threats at NC schools
Several schools across North Carolina went on lockdown after fake threats on Thursday. A school in Guilford County said it was the subject of a swatting call.
rhinotimes.com
Several County Commissioners Expected To Swear At Next Meeting
The Guilford County commissioners only hold a regular meeting in the morning once every two years, and it’s always a very nice meeting for a number of reasons. The commissioners' meeting room in the Old Guilford County Court House usually has Christmas decorations up; the outgoing commissioners say their parting words, and the new commissioners – as well as those reelected – are sworn into office while their families stand with them.
