State residents saw a lot of negative campaigning in 2022 and do not expect the political parties to work together in Washington or in Raleigh. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 2, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, about one-third (32%) of North Carolinians said they have a lot of confidence that the 2022 election results accurately reflect the votes that were cast, and another 39% said they have some confidence in the results. Only 20% said they have no confidence in the election results.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO