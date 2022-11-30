ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

With Playoff Expansion, Boise State Needs To Decide Best Plan

Boise State is back at the top of the Mountain West conference-- but it wasn't supposed to be that way this year. The season started off rough, and that is putting it kindly. After a terrible showing early on and a loss on the road to UTEP (what is a UTEP?) many thought the Broncos had fallen from glory.
saccityexpress.com

Panthers football ends the season without any wins in conference games

City College faced off against Reedley College, located south of Fresno, on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the final game of their 2022 football season, ending the game with a loss to wrap up a disappointing season. The Panthers entered their final game with a record of 3-6, looking to end...
REEDLEY, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Guess Idaho’s Crazy World Record?

Before we get to the big one, we can't talk about Guinness World Records without talking first about Idahoan David Rush. According to his David Rush 4 STEM website he, "is one of the most prolific Guinness World Records title holders on the planet and his records have been viewed and heard over 100 million times. He is an author, speaker, entertainer, MC, and technology industry veteran at Cradlepoint the industry leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G network solutions. He has an electrical engineering degree from MIT, an MBA from Boise State."
IDAHO STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State receives anonymous $50K donation for scholarships

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State received an anonymous donation of $50,0000 to fund scholarships for accounting students, school officials announced on Friday. The grant honors Robert Wiebe, a third-generation Fresno County resident, for his contributions to the Central Valley. The Robert Wiebe Accounting Scholarship at the Craig School of Business at Fresno State will […]
FRESNO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal

Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
BOISE, ID
californiaagnet.com

Fresno Chamber of Commerce Announces Ag Leader Award Winners

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Ag Awards, a long-standing tradition that honors and celebrates our region’s agricultural industry leaders. The honorees were recognized at the Ag Awards Celebration on November 3rd. at...
FRESNO, CA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car runs into front of Boise business

BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise

Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy