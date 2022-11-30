Read full article on original website
Related
With Playoff Expansion, Boise State Needs To Decide Best Plan
Boise State is back at the top of the Mountain West conference-- but it wasn't supposed to be that way this year. The season started off rough, and that is putting it kindly. After a terrible showing early on and a loss on the road to UTEP (what is a UTEP?) many thought the Broncos had fallen from glory.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Fresno State 8-4; Boise State 9-3 The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Boise State...
This is Where Boise State Will ‘Bowl’ According to 7 of 8 Experts
Bowl Season is just about here and soon, we will know where Boise State will be playing outside of the regular season. If you would have told us 5 or 6 weeks ago that Boise State would be undefeated in conference play and looking towards a bowl game, we might have been a little skeptical. This season has really turned around for the Broncos.
What TV channel is Boise State vs Fresno State football Mountain West Championship Game? Free live stream, odds (12/3/2022)
A win today could mean a trip to a respectable bowl game for one of these teams as the Fresno State Bulldogs visit the Boise State Broncos in the 2022 Mountain West Championship Game kicking off on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
saccityexpress.com
Panthers football ends the season without any wins in conference games
City College faced off against Reedley College, located south of Fresno, on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the final game of their 2022 football season, ending the game with a loss to wrap up a disappointing season. The Panthers entered their final game with a record of 3-6, looking to end...
KIVI-TV
Boise State Athletic Director, Jeramiah Dickey, holds press conference ahead of the Mountain West Championship
BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, The Boise State Football team is hosting Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship. On Friday, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey held a press conference to talk about what the championship means to him and the institution. After the team's 2-2 start and the turmoil...
Good Sports: Meet an Athlete, Teacher and Coach that does it all
The man behind the quick turnaround for Hanford West High School, Alan Perryman, is a familiar name to the Valley and is a coach busier than most.
Clovis West girls impressive; Tulare Western pitcher commits to UCLA
Highlights of Clovis West girls basketball’s 73-34 win over Oak Ridge Thursday, and a Central Valley baseball star decides he wants to play college baseball in the Pac-12.
Can You Guess Idaho’s Crazy World Record?
Before we get to the big one, we can't talk about Guinness World Records without talking first about Idahoan David Rush. According to his David Rush 4 STEM website he, "is one of the most prolific Guinness World Records title holders on the planet and his records have been viewed and heard over 100 million times. He is an author, speaker, entertainer, MC, and technology industry veteran at Cradlepoint the industry leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G network solutions. He has an electrical engineering degree from MIT, an MBA from Boise State."
Fresno State receives anonymous $50K donation for scholarships
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State received an anonymous donation of $50,0000 to fund scholarships for accounting students, school officials announced on Friday. The grant honors Robert Wiebe, a third-generation Fresno County resident, for his contributions to the Central Valley. The Robert Wiebe Accounting Scholarship at the Craig School of Business at Fresno State will […]
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Post Register
Meridian teacher who created board game 'Glyphics' developing new games for market
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — Eric Olsen, a math teacher at Idaho Technical Career Academy recently created a board game - called Glyphics - to bring students together. The board game is now gaining national attention, and even available at Target, Amazon and local toy stores across the Treasure Valley.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
californiaagnet.com
Fresno Chamber of Commerce Announces Ag Leader Award Winners
The Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Ag Awards, a long-standing tradition that honors and celebrates our region’s agricultural industry leaders. The honorees were recognized at the Ag Awards Celebration on November 3rd. at...
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise
Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
Where Are the Best Places for Hot Cocoa in Boise? (Your Answers)
Where are the best places for hot chocolate in Boise area and throughout the Treasure Valley? We asked, and you answered! Keep scrolling for a complete list of the best places for hot chocolate, according to you 👇. Tis’ the season of getting warm cups of hot chocolate... frequently. But...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0