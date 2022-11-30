Burlington boys basketball team improves to 2-0 with win over Iowa City High

Merquiche Lewis, Jr. scored 34 points and JJ Martin added 26 points to lead the Burlington High School boys basketball team to a 73-67 win over Iowa City High on Tuesday night on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

Christos Kantzavelos added five points for the Grayhounds, while Shaye Stringer scored four points.

Burlington (2-0) hosts Keokuk in the Southeast Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

DANVILLE 57, HOLY TRINITY 54: Brody Christensen and Caiden Gourley each scored 15 points and Titus Svoboda added 10 points to lead the Bears to an SEI Superconference South Division win over the Crusaders at Danville.

Luke Hellige led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Conner Gehling scored 13 points and Nick Fullenkamp chipped in with 10 points.

VAN BUREN COUNTY 55, NEW LONDON 48: Jackson Manning poured in a game-high 33 points and Wyatt Mertens added 10 points to lead the Warriors to a South Division win over the Tigers.

Kade Benjamin led the Tigers with 24 points, while Blaise Porter added12 points amd Rylan Martin scored five points.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 86, LOUISA-MUSCATINE 46: Cam Buffington scored 28 points, Jake Edwards had 12 points and Abram Edwards finished with 10 points to lead the Wolves to a North Division win over the Falcons at Winfield.

Ty Northup scored 13 points to lead the Falcons.

PEKIN 60, WAPELLO 51: Carson Belzer scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jackson Lanz had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Indians' North Division loss to the Panthers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DANVILLE 40, HOLY TRINITY 38: Kenna Furnald hit two free throws with 37 seconds to go to tie the game and Jaeda Molle stole the ball, got fouled and hit two free throws to win the South Division game at Danville.

Taylor Moore led the Bears with none points, while Rylee Morris and Alexis Dietsch each scored eight points and Furnald finished with seven points.

Teagan Snaadt led the Crusaders with 17 points.

WINFIELD-MOUNT UNION 68, LOUISA-MUSCATINE 21: Melina Oepping scored 19 points -- 17 in the first half -- to lead the Wolves to a North Division home win over the Falcons at Winfield.

Bradie Buffington added 12 points for the Wolves, while Keely Malone had 11 points.

WAPELLO 49, PEKIN 32: Tatum Wolford erupted for 24 points and Quinn Veach added 12 points to lead the Arrows to a North Division win over the Panthers at Packwood.

LONE TREE 32, COLUMBUS 31: Ariana Vergara scored nine points and had three steals in the Wildcats' North Division loss to the Lions.

Aracely Garza had 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Sara Vela had five points and three steals and Victoria Howell scored eight points.

MEDIAPOLIS 75, CENTRAL LEE 40: Hanna Wagenbach scored 19 points, Grace Holsteen and Liz Lane each scored 12 points and Haley Steffener finished with 10 points to lead the Bullettes to a South Division win at Donnellson.

Makayla Morrison scored 12 points to lead the Lady Hawks.

BOYS BOWLING

WEST BURLINGTON-NOTRE DAME 2,197, MOUNT PLEASANT 2,168: Spencer Krantz rolled a 329 series and Merek Murphy had a 318 to lead the Falcons to victory over the Panthers at KingPin Lanes.

Also for the Falcons, Ryne Rogers had a 291, Micah Mixer rolled a 264, Reagan Van Niewaal had a 227 and Daniel Tovias had a 223.

Jonathan Fortin led the Panthers with a 370 series, while Alec Ryan had a 321, Christian Bracht-Wagner had a 279 and Henry Pforts had a 215.

GIRLS BOWLING

MOUNT PLEASANT 2,113, WEST BURLINGTON-NOTRE DAME 1,365: Addie McGehearty rolled a 361 series to lead the Panthers past the Falcons at KingPin Lanes.

Also for Mount Pleasant, Kylie Alldredge had a 297, Bethany Drury had a 294, Abby Anderson had a 241 and Cayla Burns rolled a 236.

Lauren Allen led the Falcons with a 226, while Regan Garr had a 188, Sariah Garrison had a 182, Jenna Crowner had a 152 and Macey Tripp rolled a 136.

BOYS SWIMMING

OSKALOOSA WINS TRIANGULAR AT BURLINGTON: Oskaloosa finished with 137 points to edge Burlington by three points, while Keokuk was third with a 77 in a triangular at the BHS pool.

John Cottrell won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minutes, 53.35 seconds for Burlington, while Will Davidson won the 50 freestyle in 25.19 and Aiden Woodsmall won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.57. The Burlington team of Shaden Messamaker, Byers Neally, Woodsmall and Cottrell won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.06.

Brendan Worster won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.29 and the 500 freestyle in 5:10.78 and William Potratz won the 100 butterfly in 1:11.67 for the Chiefs.

