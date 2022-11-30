ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mayor Andy Lang

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang joined First at 4 on Friday. He talked about a new inclusive playground coming to Bridgeport, where it will be located at, and when it is scheduled to open. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Brent King. Brent volunteers his time to help a juvenile justice system diversion program in Marion County. He is the president of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man arrested after domestic incident

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the misdemeanor and felony charges of strangulation and battery. On Saturday, November 29, 2022, West Virginia State Trooper First Class F. J. Turansky was called to a residence within city limits in regard of a possible domestic dispute.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
WDTV

Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV

