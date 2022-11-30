Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mayor Andy Lang
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang joined First at 4 on Friday. He talked about a new inclusive playground coming to Bridgeport, where it will be located at, and when it is scheduled to open. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
WDTV
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
WDTV
November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Brent King. Brent volunteers his time to help a juvenile justice system diversion program in Marion County. He is the president of...
The Recorddelta
Local man arrested after domestic incident
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the misdemeanor and felony charges of strangulation and battery. On Saturday, November 29, 2022, West Virginia State Trooper First Class F. J. Turansky was called to a residence within city limits in regard of a possible domestic dispute.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns former sheriff
The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
WDTV
Person ejected in I-79 crash, HealthNet responds
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet was called for an accident Thursday afternoon on I-79 after one person was ejected. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 97 northbound on I-79, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and...
Construction is complete on North View Bridge in Clarksburg
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that all lanes of Route 50 near the North View Overpass Bridge were opened starting Friday.
Missing woman found dead in Barbour County
A woman who was reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff's Department announced.
WDTV
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Nominations Currently Being Sought for 2023 Class of FBI CJIS Division (Clarksburg) Citizens Academy
The FBI CJIS Division Citizens Academy is seeking nominations for its 2023 class. Over an eight-week period, the FBI Citizens Academy provides an inside look at the FBI to pillars in the community. This includes business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program. provides an avenue to strengthen relationships and...
Deputies searching for missing Barbour County woman
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
WDTV
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
