This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
20 dazzling red carpet photos of drivers at the 2022 NASCAR Awards
The 2022 NASCAR Awards were Thursday night in Nashville — although the event won’t air until Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The sport’s top drivers traded their fire suits for tuxedos and dazzled on the red carpet before the big night officially began. While the...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision
With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
Denny Hamlin Breaks Down 2023 NASCAR Plans For Kurt Busch
The NASCAR world has descended on Nashville for the 2022 NASCAR Awards. Denny Hamlin had a Kurt Busch update. Well, he at least laid the groundwork for what their plans are moving forward. It is all about safety and health first and foremost. No one liked seeing Busch on the...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
NBC Sports
Sport shows support for Gibbs family at NASCAR Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NASCAR community showed its support Thursday at the NASCAR Awards for the Gibbs family, grieving the death of Coy Gibbs on Nov. 6. During his interview on stage, car owner Joe Gibbs thanked the NASCAR industry for its support. (The NASCAR Awards show airs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on Peacock).
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing still have a big decision to make
Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed a promotion for Ty Gibbs to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2023 season, but they still have a massive decision to make. As expected, Ty Gibbs is set to replace the Richard Childress Racing-bound Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2023 season. Ty is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, and he won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship in his first full season of competition at the sport’s second highest level.
3 Cup Tracks That Should Fall Off the Schedule or Lose a Race in the Near Future
Imagine the NASCAR season with one fewer race at Daytona. Would that be a tragedy? Or would it actually make things better for everyone? The post 3 Cup Tracks That Should Fall Off the Schedule or Lose a Race in the Near Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Longtime NASCAR Driver Admits He's Unsure About Future
The end might be coming soon for longtime NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick. Harvick, 46, has raced on the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001, and made his debut in the Busch Series two years earlier. He's set to race again in 2023, but beyond that, nothing is certain. On Thursday, Harvick...
Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife
Kyle Busch attended the NASCAR Awards banquet and shared a special moment and smooth move he made on his wife, Samantha, as they entered the venue. The post Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jalopnik
Jamie Chadwick Will Be the First Woman to Compete Full Time in Indy NXT in 13 Years
Jamie Chadwick has been racing’s most obvious success story when it comes to women in motorsport, and after securing every single W Series Championship in the sport’s existence, she’s moving on to a new challenge. She’ll be the first woman to compete in Indy NXT — formerly known as Indy Lights, the junior open-wheel category just below IndyCar — in a whopping 13 years when she hits the grid with Andretti Autosport in 2023.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
racer.com
SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1
SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Awards 2022: How to watch, stream, preview for the year-end champion's banquet
With the racing season now over and the holiday season in full swing, there was only one thing left to be done in NASCAR for 2022: honor the sport's newly-crowned and reigning champions and look ahead to 2023 with a night of celebration and recognition in Music City. NASCAR's annual...
Special One-Hour NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing Airs on FOX December 4
In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season in 2023, FOX Sports presents a special edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, Dec. 4, on FOX (check local listings for airtime). The one-hour special, NASCAR RACE HUB: 75 YEARS OF RACING, features multiple roundtable interviews with past and present NASCAR champions and current superstars of the sport.
NASCAR fetes its national champions in Nashville awards ceremony
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that deuces were wild on Thursday night at the Music City Center, where NASCAR honored the champions of its top three national series at the annual NASCAR Awards. Headlining the event was NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who drives the No....
racer.com
Chadwick joins Andretti for 2023 Indy NXT season
The next step in Jamie Chadwick’s career will be a shift to the United States with a full season of Indy NXT competition piloting the No. 28 Andretti Autosport Indy NXT entry. Chadwick, the three-time W Series open-wheel champion, will carry sponsorship from longtime Andretti partner DHL. “I’m hugely...
Terry Bradshaw Show ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Canceled Due to Former NFL Star’s Health
Terry Bradshaw’s reality television show will be going by the wayside. A report from TMZ Sports indicates that the former NFL star’s health is the primary reason The Bradshaw Bunch won’t be returning for Season 3. The show — which aired on E! — was set for...
