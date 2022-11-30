ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision

With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Sport shows support for Gibbs family at NASCAR Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NASCAR community showed its support Thursday at the NASCAR Awards for the Gibbs family, grieving the death of Coy Gibbs on Nov. 6. During his interview on stage, car owner Joe Gibbs thanked the NASCAR industry for its support. (The NASCAR Awards show airs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on Peacock).
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing still have a big decision to make

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed a promotion for Ty Gibbs to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2023 season, but they still have a massive decision to make. As expected, Ty Gibbs is set to replace the Richard Childress Racing-bound Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the 2023 season. Ty is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, and he won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship in his first full season of competition at the sport’s second highest level.
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Driver Admits He's Unsure About Future

The end might be coming soon for longtime NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick. Harvick, 46, has raced on the NASCAR Cup Series since 2001, and made his debut in the Busch Series two years earlier. He's set to race again in 2023, but beyond that, nothing is certain. On Thursday, Harvick...
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife

Kyle Busch attended the NASCAR Awards banquet and shared a special moment and smooth move he made on his wife, Samantha, as they entered the venue. The post Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Jalopnik

Jamie Chadwick Will Be the First Woman to Compete Full Time in Indy NXT in 13 Years

Jamie Chadwick has been racing’s most obvious success story when it comes to women in motorsport, and after securing every single W Series Championship in the sport’s existence, she’s moving on to a new challenge. She’ll be the first woman to compete in Indy NXT — formerly known as Indy Lights, the junior open-wheel category just below IndyCar — in a whopping 13 years when she hits the grid with Andretti Autosport in 2023.
The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
racer.com

SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1

SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
Speedway Digest

Special One-Hour NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing Airs on FOX December 4

In celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season in 2023, FOX Sports presents a special edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, Dec. 4, on FOX (check local listings for airtime). The one-hour special, NASCAR RACE HUB: 75 YEARS OF RACING, features multiple roundtable interviews with past and present NASCAR champions and current superstars of the sport.
racer.com

Chadwick joins Andretti for 2023 Indy NXT season

The next step in Jamie Chadwick’s career will be a shift to the United States with a full season of Indy NXT competition piloting the No. 28 Andretti Autosport Indy NXT entry. Chadwick, the three-time W Series open-wheel champion, will carry sponsorship from longtime Andretti partner DHL. “I’m hugely...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy